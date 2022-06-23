Milton Ribeiro received R$50,000 in his wife’s account, admits lawyer

The defense of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, arrested this Wednesday (22), admitted that there was a deposit of R$ 50 thousand in the account of Myriam Ribeiro, wife of the former head of the portfolio. Lawyer Daniel Bialski claimed that the value would come from the sale of a car. The value would be linked to the pastors. The criminalist did not comment on the relationship between the deposit and the former minister, nor did he name the author of the deposit. Milton Ribeiro, Arilton Moura, pastor Gilmar Santos, lawyer Luciano Musse and former advisor to the Goiânia City Hall Helder Bartolomeu were arrested in this Wednesday, 22. Suspicions of passive corruption, prevarication, administrative advocacy and influence peddling fall against the former minister. All are investigated by the ‘parallel office’ installed at the MEC, which favors pastors in the distribution of funds – a case revealed by Estadão.Musse was appointed project manager in April last year by the minister himself and acted as support for religious. Helder Bartolomeu is linked to Arilton Moura. The operation that investigates the practice of influence peddling and corruption for the release of public resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) was baptized as ‘Paid Access’ fulfills, in all, five orders of prison, requested by the PF to the Justice. In addition to Ribeiro, pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, who are at the center of the suspected scheme, were arrested. ‘possible signs of criminal practice were identified for the release of public funds.’ public institutions linked to the Ministry of Education”. The investigation ended on May 23.”During the Preliminary Summary Investigation, the practice of suspicious acts by people who do not submit to the correctional competence of the Comptroller General of the Union was also identified,” the CGU reported. of such persons were, according to the governing legislation, duly forwarded to the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry.”