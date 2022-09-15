Milton Nascimento says he’s happy to have a farewell tour

Milton Nascimento announced the tour A Última Sessão de Música to say goodbye to the stages. After 60 years of career, the artist decided that the time has come to end the concert part and is performing throughout Brazil and around the world as a way of honoring the fans who have followed him here. on the right time. Because this was a decision made after a lot of reflection between my son and I, so it’s a farewell thought out with great affection”, says the singer in an interview with metropolises.Milton Nascimento 2022 PHOTOS @marcoshermes-12Milton Nascimento will pass through Brasília during the Last Music SessionMarcos Hermes/Disclosure tour Milton-Nascimento-Turnê-despedidaWith 60 years of career and 80 years of age, the singer seeks to honor the fans who accompanied him during his careerReproduction/InstagramPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 1 Milton Nascimento 2022 PHOTOS @marcoshermes-9The singer is saying goodbye to the stage and will stop doing showsMarcos Hermes/Disclosure The singer Milton Nascimento smiles in a publicity photo of the farewell tour he will make across the countryMilton NascimentoMarcos Hermes/Handout0

“I say goodbye to the stages, never to music”, guarantees Milton Nascimento.

RepertórioAfter 43 albums recorded, five Grammy awards and the title of Doctor Honoris Causa in music by the University of Berklee, in Boston, Milton Nascimento prepares a special presentation for the Brasilia public, this Thursday (15/9), at Arena BRB Nilson Nelson. The estimate is 1h50 of show and hits like Ponta de Areia, Travessia and Nos Bailes da Vida are confirmed in the setlist. “This show was all thought by my son, Augusto, who was the one who directed this project. And he made a sort of sentimental script of every phase of my career. And practically all my albums are represented on this tour”, explains the artist.RetirementAt 80 years of age, the singer believes that it is the ideal time to leave the stage. Living an artistic life since the age of 13, with an extensive routine of concerts, recordings and commitments related to music, the farewell is also a moment of gratitude. “I can say that I am very happy with everything I have achieved in all these years. I don’t regret anything, and I’m grateful for the many experiences life has given me. To the fans, thank you so much for making my life so beautiful”, celebrates Milton Nascimento. The tour has been acclaimed by all the places where it passes. See how the public reacted in Salvador, Bahia, after the show last weekend:

Milton Nascimento – Last Music Session

September 15, 2022 (Thursday), at Ginásio Nilson Nelson, at 9 pm. Tickets: R$ 100 (half-price, superior), R$ 200 (half-price, ring chair), R$ 350 (half-price, gold chair), R$ 450 (half-price, premium chair), at online sale. Indicative rating: 14 yearsDo you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.