Midterm elections in the United States: how was the triumph of Republican Ron DeSantis, who now overshadows Donald Trump

MIAMI.- The Republican Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida this Tuesday with a wide advantage, according to local media, with which He is emerging as a potential rival to Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.DeSantis achieved this Tuesday his third consecutive term, this time with the support even of a traditionally Democratic district such as Miami-Dade. With 86% of the votes counted, she obtained 59.2% of the votes. Rising star of the hard right, DeSantis, 44, unsurprisingly prevailed in this conservative state over former Governor Charlie Crist (40.2% of the vote), a former Republican who had changed parties, according to ABC networks. and CNN.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Earlier this year, the Florida governor was one of the stars at the conservative CPAC conference, favorite stage of the American right where all the Republican candidates for the White House parade. Opening his speech, he welcomed everyone "to the freest state" in America. DeSantis mentioned the word "freedom" 11 more times in the rest of his message.The governor unleashed the controversy recently by vindicate the sending of planes with immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, an exclusive island in the northeast of the United States. Thus, he joined a movement launched by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona to send immigrants to cities governed by Democrats in the north and east of the country, a very political gesture aimed at seducing his voters. Very committed to educational issues, the This year, a Republican also signed a law that prohibits the teaching of subjects related to sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools. The highly controversial text was dubbed by its opponents "Don't say gay" ("Don't say gay"). The style of this former military man contrasts with the impetus of Donald Trump, who has hinted that he will run for president in 2024. When a Republican is asked who is the best alternative to Trump, the most heard name is DeSantis. For many, DeSantis offers Trumpism without Trump. The New Yorker magazine profiled him as "Trump with a brain"smarter, harder-working, more sophisticated, and better prepared than the tycoon.AFP and AP Agencies