Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer after 27 years





Today marks the day of a death foretold, Well, after 27 years of service, Microsoft has withdrawn support for Internet Explorer 11the latest version of the Windows browser before the launch of Microsoft Edge, and as mentioned in the company’s own blog, it has served millions of users as their first gateway to the Internet.

Users will progressively find themselves unable to access Internet Explorer, and instead will be redirected to Microsoft Edge, the new Chromium-based browser that, although it comes with some new features, it runs out of some that have been requested by users throughout the world.



In any case, one of the reasons why Internet Explorer is removed is for security reasons, but considering that many services still rely on this browser exclusively, IE mode will still be present in Microsoft Edge and will make use of Internet Explorer files to provide proper functionality.

As part of the redirection to Microsoft Edge, you will see how all user data is imported from Internet Explorer, such as bookmarks, passwords, search history and other important data that users want to keep at their discretion.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast.