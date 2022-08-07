Mestalla says goodbye to Guedes

The match against Atalanta was approaching and the faces in Mestalla went from the illusion of reunion with their stadium to the disappointment when they heard the news: Gonçalo Guedes was not going to wear short because his exit faces the final stretch. It was a sale almost sung, but with the passing of the days there were those who harbored the hope of being able to continue seeing the ‘7’ wearing the black and white next season. Valencianism, yes, chose to reinforce even more their affection and their faith in the other two great idols: José Luis Gayà and Carlos Soler.

Gennaro Gattuso himself confirmed the footballer’s departure in the press room: “Guedes is leaving tomorrow,” he stated emphatically after explaining that Miguel Ángel Corona had called him to tell him that an English team had made an offer to buy the Portuguese from « a lot of money” and that the club had to accept it. From here, the coach himself confessed that 2-3 players will be signed. The Portuguese jumped at the moment of the presentation with the rest of his teammates because his sale had not been formalized, but people already knew that it was going to be the last time they saw Guedes in the Valencia CF shirt and that he would not say goodbye to him on the field, in fact he witnessed the meeting from a box with Ezequiel Garay. Valencianism applauded him within the difficulties to individualize the ovations because the players jumped in groups to the field.

Mestalla clings to Gayà and Soler

Since they were announced over the public address system and in each action starring, the shouting doubled the decibels with the interventions of its two captains and flags. A very reinforced Soler by the style and the scheme left plays of a high level, appearing free of a mark and doing damage behind the rival midfielders, always managing to offer passing lines and an alternative with which to advance.

Gayà, for his part, was very involved. Aggressive in defense and enhanced by the liberation of the lanes that the ends offered in interior corridors. The one from Pedreguer was highly acclaimed in all the actions and put the rubric on his good game with a great assist to Hugo Duro in the first goal of the game. Mestalla stood up to say goodbye and chants of “Gayà stay” were heard.

His two renewals are still pending, the one on the side seems more feasible, but Mestalla does not want to think of a different scenario than that his two referents stay for many years. The proof was that unconditional support repeated over and over again. With the departure of Guedes, in fact, the man from Valencia wanted to hold on and strengthen his faith in the captains while emerging leaders in the team such as Duro, Guillamón or Castillejo They also won over the fans with personality and good deeds.

An ‘A’ plan that convinced

The sensations of Mestalla in his meeting with the Gattuso team were good at the proposal level. The squad continues to cry out for signings to increase performance, but above all the level of the rotation. Thierry’s test as a winger or not undoing the trivote of confidence throughout the game despite being a friendly, the best signs that this Valencia needs a few additions if he wants to maintain his competitiveness. Nonetheless, Gattuso planned a final pre-season match with few changes and the team ended up taking it showing significant superiority over their rival.

Tribute to Roberto Gil

From present captains to eternal captains. Mestalla’s farewell to Roberto Gil could not have been more emotional. The minute of silence was uncontrollable and in a matter of 20 seconds he broke into a minute of applause and cheers with thousands of throats chanting his name.