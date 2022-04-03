Mestalla asks for tickets

“LIM GO HOME” Francisco Calabuig Mestalla spoke. And he did it in the 19th minute with a chant addressed to the authorities’ box. “Where are the tickets? Where are the tickets? Valencianism took advantage of the classic minute of protest to point out Meriton for its dark management in the distribution of tickets for the Copa del Rey final on April 23 at La Cartuja. The stadium wondered where the tickets are in reference to the close to 8,000 locations that the property has reserved for its commitments and will not put up for sale to its subscribers. The stands don’t get the numbers. For this reason, he made clear his discomfort with the distribution of tickets and the lack of transparency of the club. With wit and without insults: Where are the tickets? People are still waiting for a detailed explanation of each and every one of the tickets that the club has kept. The protests against the management of Meriton with the tickets for the Cup final came seconds after Mestalla was dyed yellow with the usual ‘Lim go home’ signs. The fans, as is the norm since the public returned to the stadium, sang their usual chants asking for the departure of Peter Lim and Anil Murthy: “Peter, go already!” and «Anil scoundrel, out of Mestalla!».

The song of the Cup tickets was repeated again at the end of the match. Around 300 fans braved the cold and gathered on Avenida de Sweden to protest against Meriton with the support of Libertad VCF, l’Agrupació de Penyes and Espíritu del 86. Valencianism took to the streets again to ask for the departure of Peter Lim and Anil Murthy and remembered former president Amadeo Salvo. At nine o’clock at night the concentration ended. One of the images of the protest was a young fan who came accompanied to the protest with a poster criticizing the criteria of seniority and fidelity. chosen to gain access to a locality. “Mr. Anil Murthy, I’ve been coming to Mestalla since I was born, I’ve had the pass since I was 5 years old and now I’m 12. Don’t I have the option of getting a ticket for the Seville final?” he wondered.

