Men’sHealth: the best CrossFit exercises to gain muscle mass

In CrossFit there is a wide variety of exercises that you can do to gain muscle mass and be a great athlete. The key is to improve day by day and be able to control a large number of exercises, but there are seven of them fundamental that must be in any training Yes or yes. These are the key exercises in any CrossFit workout. Take note: technique is just as (or more) important than the weight you are able to lift or move. And remember, if you are going to start with a WOD, it is important that you do it with a specialist nearby so that they can advise you on your body posture and thus avoid injuries. Taking care of rest, if you are a professional athlete, is also key.

The wod, which is different every day, is a mix of CrossFit exercises that are combined for a certain time and its objective is for users to make an effort every day to improve their physical condition

Key exercises in a CrossFit WOD to gain muscle mass

The front squat. It is a basic movement to strengthen the lower body, and it will enhance other aspects such as the push jerk (movement to raise the bar from the torso to above the head). You have to take into account a series of erroneous movements to avoid: not resting the bar on your chest or lowering your elbows during the movement. With this, more flexibility is achieved, where the body posture is corrected and the core is firmed. Front squat: how to do a front squat in CrossFit SD

Deadlift or deadlift. Another basic exercise in crossfit and in any other fitness routine. The important part of this is the benefits, which provides high amounts of strength gains and helps burn fat. The correct form: straight back, look straight ahead and strong buttocks.

Muscle up. The importance of this exercise is that all the muscles are exercised when performing it: upper back, biceps and triceps, pectorals and core. The movement is perfect for building muscle mass, strength and balance. The key is not to force your elbows too much to avoid injury. Another key is to pull on the bar with high power in order to place the bar below the chest after finishing the pull. Muscle up in CrossFit: this is how SD is done

Clean or loaded. It is a multi-joint exercise and they exercise from the hip flexors to the glutes, the quadriceps or the trapezius. This exercise is perfect for growing in power and burning fat.

Clean and jeark. This movement is an Olympic lift that involves many muscles, where it improves cardiovascular fitness and helps gain strength throughout the body to increase muscle mass.

Double under and/or air bike. It is a perfect exercise to gain resistance, but also balance, precision and speed. The key is to speed up the rope to increase the jumps per minute.

Wall ball shots or medicine ball throws. Another of the perfect exercises to increase strength and cardio. The key to this exercise is to perform the squat well and push the ball up with the power of your lower body and accompanying the movement with your arms. Wall ball shots in CrossFit: SD technique