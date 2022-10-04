Meet goals in autumn, a time of transformation

Throughout the year we go through different seasons and each of them awakens emotions within us. It is true that most of them wanted the arrival of summer and we have already left it behind. However, what lies ahead is still exciting if we face it with a positive attitude. Today we talk about meet goals in fall, because it is a moment of transformation and new purposes, of leaving excuses behind and starting a new path with a firm step. It is true that we usually associate the month of September with a return to routine after summer and vacations. However, it is also a month in which it is difficult for us to feel centered again, since we still have one foot in the summer routines and the transition process can make us less productive than we would like, in every way. Now, in October, with autumn already implanted in our lives, it is time to put our resolutions into practice and not get carried away by autumnal fatigue. And it is that you may feel a bit more tired, nostalgic, even sad. If it is something punctual, you should not worry, because it can be the result of the change of season and the energy that is breathed at this time. Although it seems that it is not the most appropriate state of mind to undertake changes, maybe you are wrong.

Meet goals in the fall, the perfect time

Meeting goals in the fall is not only possible, but it is a fairly accurate and realistic goal. In the same way that trees shed their old leaves and experience a new rebirth, You can do the same. Think about it and focus on: Taking advantage of that most nostalgic state to enjoy a introspection time.Analyze what things are good in your life and what others could improve. What is in your power to change? Are you being the best version of yourself? Think if your actions and goals are related, if you really you are doing what you must do to achieve the desired goal.Allow all the negative energy to fall, like the leaves of the trees, and let new experiences and experiences happen.Remember that it is in your hand improve daily habits to get closer to the reality you long for. Everything requires time and moments of introspection are necessary to reorganize priorities. Do not forget that a healthy lifestyle based on good nutrition, regular physical exercise and quality rest does not only pursue superficial achievements. Improving quality of life and well-being, both physically and mentally, are directly influenced by your daily habits. If you need to take the plunge, and you don’t know where to start, don’t hesitate to count on Vikika Team. We are looking forward to accompanying you in your process of change. If you need it, we also have a psychology service which will be a complete tool so that no obstacle can stop you.