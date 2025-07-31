Medvedeva: “Trusova will become a mother, and somewhere in a month he will go out onto the ice. It's just something incredible! “



The skater Evgenia Medvedeva commented on the curious information about her colleague-Alexander Trusova. We will recall that the 21-year-old Trusova is pregnant from 25-year-old skater Makar Ignatov. According to Medvedeva, Alexander will go on the ice about a month after childbirth. It is expected that her appearance will happen just in the Ice Show of Evgenia, planned on September 13. “Alexander Trusov, who is now walking with a puzik, which will soon become a mother. We are all waiting for her on the ice. If I am not mistaken, its first public appearance on the ice arena will be on my show. So coincided. I am simply incredibly grateful that she agreed because … she will become a mother and will go out onto the ice somewhere in a month! It's just something incredible! ” – said Medvedeva on the air of Love Radio.