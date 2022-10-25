MC Tha on the market: “The structure revolves around the same artists”

Maybe you don’t know MC Tha, but you’ve possibly heard her voice alongside Emicida in Natural Order of Things. The singer, who grew up on the outskirts of São Paulo, joins the artist in the chorus and velvety lines such as “Dona Maria is gone, only later does the sun rise. At dawn the spiders weave, in the pitch.” The lyrics that talk about the daily life of poor people in the most populous state of the country, also outline the traits of Thais Dayane da Silva’s life. In a shy and simple way, she took a stool to talk to journalists about the difficulties she faces as a black singer in Brazil after the soundcheck for her show at Campão Cultural, in Campo Grande (MS).MC Tha Credits Thiago Costa-9 (2)The singer filled the house with a mixture of funk and terreiro music Photo: Thiago Costa MC Tha Credits Thiago Costa-9 (1)MC Tha performed at Vitrine Shows during Campão Cultural Photo: Thiago CostaPublicity by partner Metrópoles 1 MC Tha (2)MC Tha Photo: Instagram/Play MC Tha (1)MC Tha bets on terreiro songs in the song Rito de PassáFoto: Instagram/ReproductionPublicity by partner Metrópoles 2 MC Tha (3)MC Tha grew up on the outskirts of São PauloPhoto: Instagram/Reproduction0“For me it’s very important to be here. I got a lot of messages from people who were hoping for this and seeing the show for the first time. It’s great to see that my music gets here too”, said the singer. Joy is no accident. MC Tha still reaches a small audience compared to other names in national funk and pop. And she has the theory that the culture is becoming more and more funneling, thus excluding artists with great potential. “In terms of pop, for example, it seems that there are five people all over Brazil who make music of this type, and they are circulating in all media. It’s always the same people. Then sometimes they change one or the other, but the structure revolves around the same people. And it’s not a criticism of them and yes [um questionamento]: why in such a multicultural country we don’t have more pop music manifestations?” Difficulties and ancestral strengths The singer also highlights the difficulties of the market for a person of color. According to her, it has always been difficult for artists classified by ethnicity and who propose to do something outside the normative standards. “I think other artists have experienced in the pandemic what people of color go through every day. The lack of show, of structure, often the market doubting our potential, nullifying our research, our bodies, the lack of investments”, she reported. She reiterated the fact that many artists advertise and are seen, but that this access is not common to all. “The perrengue starts with being an artist who speaks about what I say and represents what I represent.” Among the representations of MC Tha brings is the terreiro music, which she presents on the album Meu Santo É Forte and on the single Rito de Passá . The style little talked about in the music market has similarities with funk, which is where she started singing at 14. “When I’m on the street and a car passes by playing funk music, that gravão plays, I feel like waking up my ancestor, and I feel the same thing in the terreiro. Music by itself is spiritual”, she explains. The singer even thought that religion could distance her from music, but the opposite happened and today she is able to make several connections between the rhythms. “There’s the behavior, like the funk people unconsciously celebrate their ancestors. The dance is similar to that of the guides and orixás. The fundamentals of funk, in which MCs and DJs talk a lot about family, togetherness and prosperity”, she says. * The reporter traveled at the invitation of the production of the Campão Cultural festival Do you want to stay inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.