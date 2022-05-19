Mbappe will reveal where he will play next season this Sunday, according to L’Equipe

French international striker Kylian Mbappe will reveal his sporting future this Sunday, the day after the match of the last round of Ligue-1 that his team, Paris Saint-Germain, will play at home against Metz, according to the digital edition of the newspaper L’Equipe. According to the newspaper, Mbappé will reveal where he will play next season on the ‘Telefoot’ program broadcast by TF1 on Sundays at 11:00 CET. “The suspense will last until the end. It is not just a question of the future, it is also a question of the future of the club. It will be the day after receiving Metz during this 38th and last day of the championship,” the newspaper said. “This ‘working hypothesis’ in which the Mbappé clan has been working for a few days was maintained this Thursday. Thus, the one who has just been proclaimed best player in Ligue 1 for the third time should finally announce his choicewhich has kept Europe on edge for several months,” he adds.