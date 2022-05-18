Max Payne 3 celebrates its tenth anniversary with a special edition of its soundtrack

Shortly before celebrating the tenth anniversary of ‘Max Payne 3‘, Rockstar Games has unveiled a new version of the game’s iconic soundtrack, coming to digital and vinyl (limited edition) streaming platforms later this year. Thus, “Max Payne 3 – The Official Soundtrack (Anniversary Edition)” will include the evocative music of the noise band from The Angels, HEALTH, along with previously unreleased tracks.

A lauded soundtrack

With a dark and exciting industrial soundscape that reflects Max’s confused and worn state of mind, as well as the heavy atmosphere of the ‘Max Payne’ series, the soundtrack of HEALTH for the third numbered installment in the series he took his trademark melancholy noise rock sound in new directions, with the track “Tears” becoming a staple of the band’s live shows. The third installment of Max Payne, originally released for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC in 2012—and currently available via backwards compatibility at Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onee—delivers a richly detailed, fluid cinematic experience that combines cutting-edge shooter gameplay with a dark story as Max journeys from the streets of New York to the favelas of Sao Paulo.

An unforgettable delivery

The delivery that allows you to experience Max falling into the void on South American land, in fact, is highly praised for its action sequences and for the innovative use of “Bullet Time” or “Bullet Time” (in which the saga was a pioneer). Its game soundtrack was also widely acclaimed, with featured articles in non-gaming media praising its distinctive sound and tone. “When we started working on the soundtrack for Max Payne 3, we did not suspect the transcendental effect that it would have on the trajectory of our band and the music we make”, declared HEALTH. “Now, 10 years later, we are still proud to be part of their history.”