Mauricio Macri: “I don’t like being put down or put in the electoral fight”



The ex-president Mauricio Macri this Monday he avoided giving details about his electoral aspirations in 2023, he indicated that he is concentrating on contributing ideas for the next government and affirmed that He doesn’t like to be taken out but he doesn’t like to be put in the electoral ring either.“I don’t like to be lowered or put anywhere“, he claimed. “I feel comfortable trying to encourage many valuable leaders at all levels who want to lead in their cities, provinces or in the country,” he said in statements to TN. The former president indicated that his focus is on discussing ideas within Juntos for the change. “The who is important, but today I am here to debate and deepen ideas. I am making a greater contribution than going out on the field to say ‘I want to be a candidate’”, he affirmed. The founder of Pro said that he feels “sad” and worried” about the “growing deterioration” of the country, he blamed the Government for “a lack of direction” and for “not having a plan” for what is happening . In addition, he said that the Frente de Todos “has dedicated itself to destroying opportunities.” “The world is turning towards Latin America and Argentina is off the map”, he stressed. And he expanded: “I am very hopeful for what I feel on the street. As never before I see a conviction of the majority of society in favor of a profound change. Not only of styles, but of ways of organizing society.” He also spoke of the challenges ahead. “We always believed that we were going to find a Maradona for everything, that he was going to save us. That does not exist. There is a society determined to live sensibly within the law. And everyone has to respect the same law,” he asserted. Macri referred to the resistance that Kirchnerism, unions, and social and political organizations may oppose to a possible government of Together for Change in 2023. “We are buying some special helmets. They already told us that they are going to come with stones”, he ironized. Along these lines, the Pro leader asserted that “nobody invests” in a country “where there is a Pablo Moyano” when mentioning the method of protest of the Truckers union. But he also assured that “no one invests” in a Nation where “taxes are invented every day” or where, even, “there are 20 different dollars”. Macri maintained that “there is no” possibility of implementing a gradualist policy like the one he carried out in 2015. He affirmed that the inheritance left by the government of Alberto Fernández “will be much worse” than the situation with which he ended his term. “I inherited the third basement and promised a 20-story building. But I got to the 7th floor. The result was insufficient in the face of enormous expectations, and I was unable to win re-election. Now these gentlemen returned from the 7th floor to the 7th basement, ”he pointed out. The former president rejected the questions of Kirchnerism regarding the contraction of debt during his term. On the contrary, he affirmed that at present there is a “giant debt” in the Central Bank. “It is the government that took the most debt from the Treasury”, he expressed. Macri accused the Frente de Todos of destroying “relative prices”, stated that the energy market “is collapsed” and reproached him for Lack of progress in the tender for the gas pipeline that leaves from Vaca Muerta. “It would have allowed us to save more than 7 billion dollars and already be exporting gas to the world, but we continue to import. They have done a phenomenal mess ”. On the other hand, he remarked that the Government has no direction and quoted Perón. “If Perón lived, I would support Together for Change.” Macri spoke to the young people that he is thinking of leaving the country, he pointed out that there is a change underway, he affirmed that a stage of “20-year growth” begins and stressed that the The current moment “is the end of populism in Argentina.” Macri once again questioned the deficit of Aerolíneas Argentinas and pointed out that with the money that the State loses, different public works projects could be carried out. Can we continue to accept that Aerolíneas Argentinas costs 700 million dollars per year?he raised. And he deepened: “with five months [del déficit] de Aerolíneas builds the new Chaco-Corrientes bridge. Or with three months we make the access from the Bariloche Airport to the city. Or we make a new road between that city and the Llao Llao, from above. One of the most beautiful places that Argentina has to show has no infrastructure”. Thus, he pointed fully to the management of Cristina Kirchner. “Since they nationalized hera brilliant idea of ​​the Kirchner government, Airlines skidded more than 10,000 million dollars. Today we would have the most important freight train transportation system in the world,” he said. Macri tried to “liars” to the head of the Association of Airline Pilots (APLA), Pablo Biro and the head of Aerolíneas Argentinas, Pablo Ceriani. He rejected that the company fly to places where other companies do not and asked to let private companies have more operations in the country. In any case, if there were unprofitable places to fly, the leader of Pro proposed following the experience of Juan Carlos Romero, ex-governor of Salta, who years ago called for bidding for travel coverage and determined a percentage of guaranteed tickets. In the third month, Salta never paid the guarantee. That is an intelligent ruler who thinks how to solve people’s problems without creating a state company to employ friends, to give them all kinds of privileges, or for everyone to work much less”, he launched. In addition to Airlines, Macri pointed out that State companies lose “6 billion dollars per year”, a situation that he described as “nonsense”. “With the poverty that exists, with a year [de ese déficit] of the state companies, everyone would have sewers and drinking water”, he said. “We need a government with courage that sets priorities. And, with the support of the people, go in depth with the changes. And if they come with the stones, we are going to bench with our helmet on. We are going to impose the law and make the changes”, he stressed. Macri criticized the concept that "the State resolves everything", and affirmed that things "have to work", regardless of whether they are carried out by the private sector or by state institutions. "The only thing that the State resolved is that people go from councilor to millionaire," he added.