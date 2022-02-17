Maria speaks for the 1st time after being expelled from BBB22: "mistakes don’t define me"

Expelled from Big Brother Brasil 22 for assaulting participant Natália with a bucket on Tuesday (15), Maria spoke publicly this Thursday (17) for the first time after disqualification. The singer commented that she received many messages of support and was aware of the attitude she committed. To #RedeBBB, the artist sent a video declaring: “May you always have a positive image of everything I’ve done good. And mistakes, they happen, but they don’t define me”. She reassured fans, titled “mariconas”, stating that she is fine, as far as possible. “My mariconas, my dears and my dears who accompanied me on this crazy trajectory that is the BBB and that is being the BBB 22. I just want to stop by to say that everything is fine, as far as possible. I’m trying to understand how the world is here outside, because we enter an immersion and leaving is something different, even because we leave very different. And that’s it, ball forward, life that goes on, I play in there too”, he commented. She also expressed an interest in continuing in public life, mentioning “the authentic Maria she showed”. “Out here, my life goes on and I hope to continue showing the authentic Maria that I have here and that I showed here inside. I’m aware and I’m dealing with it, okay? A kiss, thanks for all the support, all the affection, the messages and the rest , you know how I am, we are there too”, he adds.

Maria’s first video after disqualification on #bbb22! Glad to see she’s okay! Success and peace to her???? pic.twitter.com/16s2tPAU84— Nina (@BBBverso) February 17, 2022