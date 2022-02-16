Thursday, February 17, 2022
Maria receives support from the author of Amor de Mãe and should join the cast of Justice 2

After the disqualification of BBB22, it received important support. The Bahian Manuela Dias, author of Amor de Mãe (2019), got in touch with the actress to give her strength and calm her down, according to the website Notícias da TV. The author also stated that she intends to put her in the cast of Justice 2. Manuela Dias would have even sought out José Luiz Villamarim to talk about the matter. Globo’s new dramaturgy director was very sympathetic to the author’s idea of ​​scaling the former BBB. The new season of the series is expected to premiere in the second half of this year. Villamarim was the artistic director of Amor de Mãe, a telenovela that revealed Maria in the dramaturgy. He was responsible for casting the actress.

