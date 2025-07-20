Maria do neighborhood actor revolts and repudiates the reex of the soap opera

SBT will return to reprise the soap opera Maria do Bairro in the program, but what many people do not imagine is that there is an actor who was part of the plot that completely repudiates these reexivations of history. Read also Fábia Oliveira Video: SBT reporter cries with mother who found son dead television of great success of the 1990s returns to the grid of SBT television know who is the new host of SBT Fábia Oliveira Márcia Dantas exposes dismissal of SBT: “Sad” for those who do not know, we are talking about Osvaldo Benavides, who lived Nandinho. “I have to confess something: I'm plentiful that they call me Nandinho. Fed up. They repeated the soap opera so many times, it seems that it never ends. And always send the same memes, it's always the same thing,” said the actor. Read the full report on TV FOCO, partner of Metropolis.