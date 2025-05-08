Marcelo Rubens Paiva suggests new movie with Walter Salles: “Plans”

Marcelo Rubens Paiva met, this Wednesday (7/5), with filmmaker Walter Salles, director of I'm still here. According to the author of the book that inspired the Oscar -winning movie, They were making plans.

The filmmaker Daniela Thomas and the sisters of Marcelo, Ana Lúcia Paiva and Vera Paiva, were also present at the meeting.

5 images Close modal. 1 of 5marcelo Rubens Paiva and Lilian Tahanpedro IFF/Metropolis 2 of 5Lula, Janja and Marcelo Rubens Paivaricardo Stuckert / PR 3 of 5th writer Marcelo Rubens Paiva Autografa BooksGustavo Lucena/ Metropolis 4 of 5TALKS with writer Marcelo Rubens Paivagustavo Lucena/ Metropolis 5 of 5TALKS with writer Marcelo Rubens Paivagustavo Lucena/ Metropolis The son of Eunice and Rubens Paiva published a photo of the moment on social networks. “Hard core of the movie I'm still here making plans”wrote in the caption. In the comments, netizens speculate the release of a new movie inspired by Marcelo's books. The new project could be an adaptation of the writer's new work, the new now.

In April, Marcelo was the attraction of the Metropolis Talks. In the conversation, he revealed that he was sought by someone interested in turning the book into a film. Read also Brazil Lula and Janja meet with Marcelo Rubens Paiva in the plateau Claudia Meireles Marcelo Rubens Paiva thrills audiences of Metropolis Talks Entertainment Marcelo Rubens Paiva explains why she deleted the X (Twitter) entertainment the new now: Marcelo Rubens Paiva reveals a movie chance to turn movie

“I can confess that they have already sought me. I can't say who”he said between laughs. Although there is interest in adapting the new work for theaters, he said that he may not accept the proposal this time. He justified that the book talks a lot about his children, who are children, while I'm still here focused on the story of his mother, Eunice Paiva, who had Alzheimer's and was dead at the time of filming.