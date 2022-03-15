Manchester United – Atlético de Madrid, for the round of 16 of the Champions League: Diego Simeone’s team eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Atletico Madrid, directed by Diego Simeon, got the pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League on his visit to Man Utd: for the revenge of the round of 16, they won 1-0 and uneven the series after 1-1 in the first leg in Spain. At the beginning the two teams tried to find spaces with associated play and the game had a good rhythm. The English were more advanced in the field, something that was losing with the passing of the minutes. The Spaniards pressed on all the lines, an idea that he never abandoned. At 12 came the first dangerous action. Atletico Madrid saved when Jan Oblak, his goalkeeper, headed in a shot from close range by Anthony Elanga, who deflected a cross from the right first. And three minutes later, the one who avoided the shout in the other goal was David De Gea, whose flight was to send a shot to the corner from outside the goal area. Rodrigo DePaul that he had slightly deviated along the way.Alex Telles and Marcos Llorente dispute the ball at Old Trafford; an all or nothing duelPAUL ELLIS – AFPA the 25, Oblak did not rebound and, thus, did not give room for illusion for those who hoped that the ball would remain available after Diogo Dalot took advantage of a moment of freedom to try from afar . Until then, United was a little closer. A very good attacking combination by Atlético had ended with the ball inside the goal at 33 after Joao Félix pushed it in front of the empty goal and with a De Gea with no possibility of reaction , but an advanced position in the previous action forced to annul the goal. It was the best meeting between several players of the Spanish team so far. Cristiano Ronaldo is pressured by Marcos Llorente; Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid did not take advantage of each other in the first leg and the passage to Old Trafford is definedPAUL ELLIS – AFPOanother play with the same essence did end in a celebration at 41 and was decisive, with Renan Lodi heading from pique to the ground after entering from behind to connect a center from the right of Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, after an action in which De Paul actively participated and Joao Félix uneven, with a heel. It was 1-0 for the visitors. United ended up claiming a foul in the previous attack.Renan Lodi’s goal (1-0)Around the hour of that stage, Oblak returned to defend his goal when another attempt from outside the area, in this case through Bruno Fernandes, seemed to have a net destination. The goalkeeper came with the tips of his fingers to send it to the corner. The Slovenian was impregnable. Due to Renan Lodi’s goal, Atlético de Madrid went ahead in the first half against Manchester UnitedPAUL ELLIS – AFPUnited came within inches of equalizing in the first advance of the second leg, in another good combination between Fernandes and Elanga, who finished off a cross and lamented because the ball went just wide. At a disadvantage, the locals pushed more with desire than with clear ideas. De Paul tried mid-distance after a failed start from the back of Manchester, but De Gea controlled the ball without fright and settled the error in his poor clearance. Cristiano had less participation and spaces than in the first 45 minutes. Released from the Sancho brand, he finished just wide at 14, after a center in which the defenders were almost all with the other Portuguese. In the last half hour, United bet on the changes to reverse history. The Uruguayan Edinson Cavani was one of those who entered, 16 from the end. Time was evaporating for the local and he abused the centers. Immediately, Oblak responded twice, before a header from Raphael Varane and a scissors from Ronaldo, who was ahead. Dalot also tried again from a distance, and wide.Angel Strap He already entered the discount to buy some time and, incidentally, join the celebration. Aleti stomped in Manchester and eliminated the Red Devils in a final with De Gea going to find the center in a corner that ended up in the hands of Oblak, one of the key pieces of this new impact of Simeone’s team, which left out Cristiano in a Champions League that wins in emotions while losing stars along the way.