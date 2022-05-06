Saturday, May 7, 2022
Man found dead inside his apartment on Path of Trees

Civil Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Raimundo Nonato Benevides Cardoso, who was found dead inside his apartment, on Rua do Benjoim, in Caminho das Árvores, this Friday afternoon (6). According to information from the Military Police, soldiers from the 35th CIPM/Iguatemi were called by Cicom to attend to the incident. At the scene, police found the man dead and cordoned off the area. A firearm was also found at the scene and sent for forensic examination. The Crime Scene Investigation Service (Silc) was called to carry out the expertise and remove Raimundo’s body. The circumstances of the death will be ascertained.

