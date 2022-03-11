Madrid thinks of Dodo as a substitute for Carvajal

Real Madrid focuses all its efforts on the arrival of Kylian Mbappé next summer. The entire club has been waiting for this operation for a long time, however, if Carlo Ancelotti continues on the bench at the Santiago Bernabéu, he will need a profound remodeling of the squad. Some players like Isco, Marcelo or Bale they end their contract this summer, there are also others like Hazard, Mariano or Jovic which will also be one of the pieces for sale in Madrid. Between veterans and players with high salaries but little performance, the club has to move to accommodate Mbappé’s record. But not only that but also prop up the team.

Madrid’s surprising priority in transfers

In that sense Florentino Pérez is already clear that he needs to reinforce the two sides. Carvajal is only on the right and in the last season he has suffered many injuries. Something similar happens on the left, where Mendy is the only one who gives the level taking into account that Alaba forms as central for Ancelotti. Among those names that Madrid manages is the one on the right side of Shakhtar Donetsk, dodos. This 23-year-old Brazilian made the leap to Europe from Brazil in 2017, although it has not been until now that he has broken out as a footballer. International with the inferiors of the ‘canarinha’ occupies a non-community place, but signing him will not be a problem

FIFA has released soccer players who play for Ukrainian and Russian teams to sign as free agents and even though the competitions are underway with their respective markets closed. For this reason Dodo, who is in the eye of other greats in the Champions League, may be the best alternative for a Madrid that is obsessed with strengthening the side.