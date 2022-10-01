Luis Majul: “Incapable & predatory”

They are incapable of ruling, but become predatory when it comes to fighting for power. This is how a Peronist who was Néstor Kirchner’s minister characterized this government and now sees how Cristina, Massa and Alberto Fernández are still fighting in the cockpit, while the plane is plummeting, with 47 million Argentines inside. EITHER, to resort to a metaphor closer to the earthmake jokes about a possible accident, on top of a train car. As Jorge Luis Borges would say, they are incorrigible. Let’s start with “The Queen”. Cristina, spurred on by her son Máximo, attacks again and: It is the recharged version of the first season of the series “Civil servants who don’t work”, chapter one, with the title: “Ministers who are afraid to look for another job” , premiered on December 19, 2020, at the Único de la Plata stadium.More cheeky, can not be.Minister Sergio Massa during the closure of the agro-industrial export promotion regimeSantiago Filipuzzi , the photo of the Secretary of Commerce together with the figurine manufacturers, and in another, the campaign video of Tombolini himself, from July 2017, with the slogan, “Silver is not enough” recorded from the kitchen of a middle-class apartment high, with some comfort. Máximo is accusing Tombolini of being too soft on price makers. At the Patria Institute they have a list of those they consider to be the most benefited. Marcelo Bonelli published it today in his column for the newspaper Clarín. Molinos, Arcor, Ledesma, Dow Chemical and Techint were cited, in that order.The Rubistein thing seems even more serious.Because after Cristina’s tweet, asking Minister Massa for “a more precise and effective intervention” to lower the price of food, the deputy minister wrote another tweet that, translated into Spanish, means: Was this last tweet validated by the leader of the Renovating Front? Cristina believes that Massa sent a message by elevation to her and Alberto too, by sliding, “I feel like I’m taking the last steps in my political life.” Is he threatening to leave before the 100 days ?Nope.In reality, they are both playing cat and mouse. Dancing on the deck of the titanicaseized from the safe of the captain’s cabin. The spokesmen for the Instituto Patria say that Cristina went out to mark the court because Sergio is not fulfilling what he would have promised behind closed doors:And that would be?Massa, on the other hand, believes that Cristina tried to take away the merit of an imminent announcement, with a high impact on the indigent sectors. She also asked her team to calm down, because she seems to know the real reasons for the new vice tantrum: the publication couple of surveys where the image of the Minister of Economy begins to grow, although in a tenuous way. A kind of lukewarm recognition for having avoided a hyper, a devaluation, or a 21st century blunder. Will they be advancing the internal fight next year? Massa considers Cristina’s early pressure unfair. That is why he seemed to respond to her when he said, word more, word less, what a magno he is not: Zabaleta receives a crossfire barrage right now.The big boys of La Cámpora want to take the ministry away from him, and at the same time they block his return to the Hurlingham administration. The minister, who has dozens of battles on his back, plans to get out of the problem from above, but it is most likely that he will return to the territory. For his part, Moroni saved his skin on the hour. He did it by getting the agreement signed between the tire manufacturers and the guys from SUTNA. It’s a victory, Pirro-style, that his friends attribute to Alberto. They acknowledge that the President has lost relevance, but remember that he still has a pen in his hand. To sign what is convenient for them and procrastinate what does not seem right to them. That is what those who continue to be first in the ranking of the worst government in history, since 1983, spend most of their time on. That or a new attack to eliminate the STEP.We Argentines are pending closer issues.We are also aware of other issues that are as urgent as they are relevant. For example: the government’s complicity in the attack on private property, which includes not only the seizure of huge estates in the province of Buenos Aires and farms in Villa Mascardi, but also the acts of terrorism against the National Gendarmerie. For example: the seizure of between 14 and 16 schools in the City, with frivolous and far-fetched arguments.A delirious move, which put Horacio Rodríguez Larreta back in the center of the scene, and forced him to harden his speech once again, to prevent Patricia Bullrich from waving the flag of intransigence. And above this Argentina on the sidelines of the law, underlies an increasingly recurrent fear: that of a disorderly mega-devaluation, capable of provoking a social explosion, which for now appears latent.