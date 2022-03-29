Luis Enrique: "When there is ‘flow’, the contracts are worthless"

Luis Enrique, coach of Spain, reiterated that he lives with calm the proximity of his contract end, once the Qatar 2022 World Cup ends in December. The technician takes it in good humor and, when asked by Televisión Española, he pointed out that “when there is ‘flow’ (fluidity), there is nothing to sign. I am so comfortable that it is not necessary”. Lucho saw his team plugged in from the first moment and pointed out that “we have been infected by the fans, by the desire to have a good time in the stands. We have been up to match, with many occasions. It’s always difficult against a withdrawn rival and we’ve been very lucid, at a high level”.

Spain regains sensations in its last friendly before the World Cup

The Asturian valued having enjoyed “a very nice day for everyone, what we breathe is an illusion to improve. There is no training session in which I do not see the intention of having a good time and enjoying the national team. Andhe future is hopeful. In June there are 4 interesting Nations League matches, of a superior level, which will put us to the test”. Among the proper names, that of Daniel Olmoof whom he said that “he is one of the players who has been with us for a long time and has a top level. He plays outside and inside, creates superiorities, dribbles, has a goal, he is wonderful…. It returns confidence with work and quality”.

Luis Enrique will represent Spain in the World Cup draw in Doha (Qatar) on Friday, something he is looking forward to “very much, it is something I have never experienced such as representing my country in a draw”.