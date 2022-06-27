Monday, June 27, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

Luis D’elia accused Cristina Kirchner of “not being a Kirchnerist” after her meeting with Carlos Melconian

Omi June 27, 2022 at 5:39 AM in News - 2 Minutes


the community leader Luis Delia charged against Vice President Cristina Kirchner after she held a meeting with the economist and former president of Banco Nación, Carlos Melconian. “Those who meet with [Carlos] Melconian”shot D’elía through a Twitter post. In a brief post, he clarified: “KIRCHNERISTS ARE NOT those who meet with Melconian and the garcas of the Mediterranean foundation. KIRCHNERISTS ARE NOT those who repress teachers and truck drivers. KIRCHNERISTS ARE NOT those who persecute social movements. KIRCHNERISTS ARE NOT those who sow discouragement.” In a dialogue with Radio Miter, Melconian revealed that he had recently met the former president and described it as an “institutional meeting.” “If an authority or a president calls me, even if I don’t agree with his ideology, I go,” he explained during the radio interview.“How is a president going to ask me for my opinion and I am not going to go? Since the return of democracy I saw myself with everyone and Cristina was missing. And well, the time has come. There was the institutionality involved and then it was divided. The institutional part was half an hour and the rest was actuality”, narrowed down During his time in the A24 study, the social leader deepened his reproaches towards Fernández de Kirchner. He considered that “after 21 years of an enormous attitude of solidarity with all the social movements – which I believe have put the country to the man – today they treat us as misogynists and thieves.” Regarding the social plans, and after the vice president criticized outsourcing and moved forward with its transfer to provinces and municipalities, she maintained that “it is not Cristina’s real intention.” “They don’t want to give them to mayors and governors. They want to give them to La Cámpora, to the structure itself”, reported. News in development

See also  The Bachelorette's episode 6, Latest updates and surprises for the fans

Related Posts

River – Lanús, live: the match of the Professional League minute by minute
June 26, 2022 at 5:37 AM
Shakira’s concern: they left a message on the door of her house that put her on alert
June 24, 2022 at 5:35 AM
They killed a gendarme and tried to simulate a suicide
June 23, 2022 at 5:35 AM

Omi

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

7 Minutestur1
Trading Software
TurboXBT Review 2022: Is it a worthy investment or just a scam?
March 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM
8 Minutesmate1
Trading Software
TradeMate Review 2022: How Legitimate Is It?
March 3, 2022 at 12:54 PM
7 Minutespres1
Trading Software
Prestige Life Club Review 2022: Should you consider it for investment?
March 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM
7 Minutesone1
Trading Software
One Bitcoin A Day Review 2022: Should You Invest Your Money In It?
March 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM