Ludmilla, Dilsinho and more: see where to enjoy the 2022 World Cup in DF

There are less than 10 days to go until the opening of the Qatar World Cup and it's time to start asking the most important question for those away from the games: "where is it today?". After all, one of the joys of the World Cup is being able to gather friends and cheer for the Brazilian team with all the excitement available. And those who are enemies of the end can celebrate the victories – and cry the defeats – in some events that occupy the city from November 19th. One of the city's bets is the Mané Cup, which will have concerts on every match day in Brazil and also in the championship final. Who opens the program is the countryman Nattan, followed by Xand Avião, Léo Santana, Dennis and Mari Fernandez. "We are going to take advantage of the connection between Mané Mercado and Arena BRB/Nilson Nelson and we will have the transmissions of the games in both spaces, followed by the concerts in the gym. Anyone visiting the Market will also be able to discover the special menu with Mané's Selections. So we're going to offer a little bit of everything to cheer up the people of Brasilia", summarizes R2's communications director, Thiago Reis. Another event that appears as an option for those who want to enjoy the mix of rolling balls with lively shows is BudX, which takes place at Mané Garrincha Stadium. The event appears redesigned for the 2022 world cup and has attractions such as Ludmilla, Renan da Penha, Yuri Martins and Baiana System. "In 2018, we brought a differentiated experience to the public in Brasília and made the biggest cup event that Brasília had ever seen. Coming back this year, and even with a different and better proposal, is inspiring", analyzes Kaka Bessa, partner at Influ, producer of the event. Consolidated artists in the national market also perform at Carnival in the World Cup. The event starts on the opening day of the football tournament with a presentation by Parangolé and also features names such as Maiara & Maraísa and João Gomes. The program brings a mix of musical styles to combine two of the favorite parties for Brazilians in a structure set up in the Setor de Clubes Sul. "We adapted our traditional summer project, Brasília Paradise, to the World Cup theme and we are going to combine these passions with music, from axé to piseiro", explains Ana Carla, partner at Top7 Entretenimento.

The space took the green and yellow ribbons out of the closet and bet on a themed decoration to leave everyone in a World Cup mood. To ensure that the hexa comes and will be received in the greatest possible animation, Beco is preparing a series of attractions that will liven up the house before and after the exhibitions of the games in Brazil. the crowd with songs like Pandora, Homage to Relíquias and Bicho Solto on December 2nd. The house set will also feature DJs Futuro, Caio Hot, Maick Love, Gab Groove and the Grupô. Programming is not recommended for children under 18. To follow the disclosure of other attractions and values, just keep an eye on Beco’s Instagram.

BudX

BudX starts on November 19, the eve of the opening of the World Cup, with concerts by Froid and Cynthia Luz at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha. Following events, which include Brazilian games and weekends, the space will feature a presentation by Ludmilla on November 24; Marina Sena and Divias Tetas on the 25th and Renan da Penha on the 26th. After the match between Brazil and Switzerland on November 28th, the stadium will host a WC at Beat. On December 2, when the Selection faces Cameroon, the animation is on behalf of Baiana System. The schedule is also closed for December 3, 10, 7. Next, Yuri Martins, FP do Trem Bala and Carol Emerick and Black Alien, respectively, are introduced. The 18th is the World Cup final and BudX brings Samba Urgente and Doze Por Oito to celebrate the championship. Tickets are on sale online and start at R$60.

Carnival in the World Cup

The official opening of the games will be animated by Parangolé, but the sequence continues in axé with É O Tchan as the main attraction on November 24th. In the match between Brazil and Serbia, Xanddy Harmonia appears in the structure in front of Café de La Musique. Leaving axé for the sertanejo, December brings Maiara & Maraisa and Jefferson Moraes to the game against Cameroon on the 2nd. The month also has confirmed João Gomes, on the 5th, and Felguk with Pirate Snake on the 9th. Tickets are on sale online and start at R$90.

Mané Cup

The event’s schedule has undergone some changes, which should be noted by those who purchased tickets at the opening of sales. The singer Nattan is the one who animates the post-match between Brazil and Serbia on the 24th, while Léo Santana will be the attraction on the 2nd of December. The sequence also brings Xand Avião on 11/28, the date of the national team’s dispute against Switzerland. Dennis is responsible for the round of 16, who will play on December 5 or 6, depending on Brazil’s classification. For the final, who is confirmed is the singer Mari Fernandez. Anyone who wants to guarantee tickets can access the R2.com.vc website and also the company’s application. Tickets start at R$96 (social media).

Ginga Brasilia

Another event that promises to shake the city during the World Cup is Ginga Brasília. Expecting to bring together almost 5 thousand people, the São Paulo party arrives for the first time in the capital and promises to bring together more than 40 attractions on game days. "We are going to play Brazil's games every day, semifinals and finals, with a screen of more than 50m² on the lawn of the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha. That way, the crowd will have the experience of watching the matches inside the stadium", assures Rômulo Andrade, marketing manager at Bem Dito Produções. To open the program, Chefin and Poze do Rodo will play on November 24th. Following, the novelty brings a schedule aimed at the pagodeiros on duty and will have Sorriso Maroto on the day of Brazil, Switzerland and Akatu and Ferrugem in the game against Cameroon. The round of 16 will be hosted by the brasilienses from Menos É Mais, while the semifinals will be in charge of Mumuzinho and Marcynho Sensação. The World Cup final will feature a mix of Dilsinho and Vou Zuar pagodas. Anyone who wants to guarantee entry can buy tickets online from R$80 for the event that will take place at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha.