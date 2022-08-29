Monday, August 29, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

Lose weight: The perfect food to lose up to 3 kilos in 5 days

mohit August 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM in Sports - 2 Minutes

Far away are the Christmas holidays in which we gain a few extra kilos and you still haven’t gotten rid of them despite the fact that it’s time to put on the classic bikini operation. Everyone has their methods, hobbies, preferences or tricks for slim downbut it is clear that the only way is to get the caloric deficit And the sooner you get down to it, the easier it will be to remove fat from your body. We present you a simple, cheap and healthy food that you can find in any supermarket. This is red tea. The properties of this popular product serve to fight cholesterolbut also for promote digestion Y purify the body. To do this, you must drink four cups daily for five days. But not only that, since you must accompany your diet with vegetables, carbohydrates and restrict proteins, especially fish and eggs. In any case, keep in mind that this method is not suitable for everyone and will only be maximally effective in someone who has many kilos left over and is willing to strictly comply with this diet. That said, if you’re in good health and just want to lose a few kilos quickly for an event or as a boost to higher levelswe offer you the following menu:

Make your menu varied to lose weight:

Breakfast: Red tea and a piece of fruit or orange juice, plus a slice of wholemeal bread with jam or tomato.

Food: Rice with vegetables or rice with French omelette or rice salad or pasta salad. One of these options with a piece of fruit that is not a banana and an infusion of red tea.

See also  Royal Enfield opens selection for II Build, Train, Race

Afternoon snack: Red tea.

Dinner: Mixed salad or lentil salad with vegetables or pasta salad with vegetables or rice with grilled fish. One of these options with a piece of fruit other than banana and red tea.

A gastronomic abuse: the exorbitant bill for an omelette skewer that outrages the whole of Spain

Maintaining this type of menu for five days should not be a problem for most people if there are no allergies, although it is not recommended to extend it for much longer, although it is something that can be done several times throughout the year. Of course you won’t always get the same result. Between the foods to eliminate from the diet during these five days are sugary sweets, meats, dairy products, bananas, figs, grapes and obviously alcohol.

Save me: The cancellation of the program is confirmed due to low audience

Save me: The cancellation of the program is confirmed due to low audience

Related Posts

There are more and more duplicate humans who share DNA without being related
August 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM
Secrets of the Universe
August 27, 2022 at 6:52 AM
The Turkish way for Maxi Gómez is still open
August 26, 2022 at 6:50 AM

mohit

I’m mohit, I am a professional blogger, Digital Marketer, and Certified Google Partner. I write about Business ,Tech News,Travel, Food Recipe, YouTube Trending Video and Health And Fitness here on cuopm

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

6 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Tesler App Review 2022: Why It Has Gained The Attention Of Investors?
August 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM
7 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Biticodes Review 2022: Know The Reality! 
August 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM
7 Minutesbitcoin
Trading Software
Bitalpha Review 2022: Trading Instructions You Need To Know!
August 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM
6 Minutes
Trading Software
Crypto Boom Review 2022: Are You Playing It Safe? 
August 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM