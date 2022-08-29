Lose weight: The perfect food to lose up to 3 kilos in 5 days

Far away are the Christmas holidays in which we gain a few extra kilos and you still haven’t gotten rid of them despite the fact that it’s time to put on the classic bikini operation. Everyone has their methods, hobbies, preferences or tricks for slim downbut it is clear that the only way is to get the caloric deficit And the sooner you get down to it, the easier it will be to remove fat from your body. We present you a simple, cheap and healthy food that you can find in any supermarket. This is red tea. The properties of this popular product serve to fight cholesterolbut also for promote digestion Y purify the body. To do this, you must drink four cups daily for five days. But not only that, since you must accompany your diet with vegetables, carbohydrates and restrict proteins, especially fish and eggs. In any case, keep in mind that this method is not suitable for everyone and will only be maximally effective in someone who has many kilos left over and is willing to strictly comply with this diet. That said, if you’re in good health and just want to lose a few kilos quickly for an event or as a boost to higher levelswe offer you the following menu:

Make your menu varied to lose weight:

Breakfast: Red tea and a piece of fruit or orange juice, plus a slice of wholemeal bread with jam or tomato.

Food: Rice with vegetables or rice with French omelette or rice salad or pasta salad. One of these options with a piece of fruit that is not a banana and an infusion of red tea.

Afternoon snack: Red tea.

Dinner: Mixed salad or lentil salad with vegetables or pasta salad with vegetables or rice with grilled fish. One of these options with a piece of fruit other than banana and red tea.

Maintaining this type of menu for five days should not be a problem for most people if there are no allergies, although it is not recommended to extend it for much longer, although it is something that can be done several times throughout the year. Of course you won’t always get the same result. Between the foods to eliminate from the diet during these five days are sugary sweets, meats, dairy products, bananas, figs, grapes and obviously alcohol.

