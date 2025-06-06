Location game became viral on the internet and pays up to $ 560 thousand

If you follow the viral games of the Internet, you have certainly come across the GeoTri, a location app that has become quite popular, especially in the midst of the pandemic. The fever is such that There is an official competition that pays $ 560,000 in awards.

The app was used to find out the location of federal deputy Carla Zambelli. After leaving Brazil, to avoid being arrested, she published a video and allowed her application experts to discover her whereabouts. In free translation, the name of the game means "guessing location. geographical ". The GeoGeTri works as follows: the player receives images of a place in any country in the world, with information of latitude and longitude, and needs to find out where it is only about signs, establishments, vegetation, architecture and other characteristics. The map is shown as Google Street View and allows the player to "walk" and also turn 360º through the place presented. One who gets the location more accurately and in less time gets more points and, consequently, earns the round. The app was created by a Swedish in 2013 and took only two weeks to develop. To date, 5 million downloads of the application have been made. Like other electronic games, GeoGestr has a competitive scenario and championships around the world. In this year's edition, US $ 100,000 were delivered in prizes.