Lizy Tagliani crashed on the highway and explained what happened: “It was a scare, we were in the middle”



This Thursday, Lizy Tagliani crashed on the Quilmes-La Plata highway, while driving to the Lola Membrives theater, where Los Bonobos stars. Since THE M (America), Ángel de Brito, Yanina Latorre and Pía Shaw gave details of what happened this afternoon and the humorist later uploaded a video on her networks where she calmed down her family and friends.“Nothing happened to him, I wrote to him and he does not answer me. I understand that I would return to record for her house, in the most chaotic hour of traffic and that chain crash occurred, “said Yanina Latorre at the beginning of the program. However, the driver had doubts as to whether she was returning home: “Probably going to the theater because today I heard her somewhere, that she studied all day and that she had no recording of the mask. She will be going to her house or going to the theater”, she analyzed. From LAM (America) they confirmed the shock of Lizy Tagliani“For me yes, I just checked with people from the theater: 8:30 p.m. is the show. Lizy hasn’t arrived yet, she’s about to arrive, but the function, for the moment, is done”, indicated Pía Shaw after looking at the cell phone. However, all affirmed that the researcher of Who is the mask? (Telefe) is in good health, that the crash was minimal and that he got out of the vehicle to talk to the other drivers when the incident occurred. In the images that were broadcast on the program, three vehicles can be seen in a row, some traffic officers and Lizy Tagliani talking to drivers, while traffic resumes on the highway. “There is Lizy who looks good and the other car that made her hard (…) it is seen that the other driver ate the one who was ahead”, pointed out Ángel de Brito and Latorre limited: “She did not hit herself, she went out and spoke”. Lizy Tagliani spoke with her Instagram followers after the car crashFor her part, Lizy Taglini He uploaded a reel on Instagram and explained what happened to his more than 6 million followers. “Hello everyone, I already got to the theater a little scared, I must admit, but well”, introduced the television host and added: “I want to thank everyone who sent me a little message. Then I will answer we were coming along the highway, suddenly they stopped cars ahead, we braked and felt that those behind collided until they formed a collision ahead in a chain”.“We will see now, I have already arrived at the theater and Sebastián (her boyfriend) is doing what corresponds with the paperwork and the complaints”, concluded Tagliani, while her make-up artist produced her for the night show of Los Bonobos. Since her debut on the small screen, Who is the mask? (Telephone) It became one of the most debated programs on social networks, not only because of its bizarre and entertaining content, but also because of the comic crossovers between the members. Tuesday night was no exception and, near the end, Lizy Tagliani starred in a passionate scene with Pedro Alfonso, who had to reveal his identity when he was out of the competition. Shortly after, The humorist showed on her Instagram profile the threatening message she received from Paula Chaves, the wife of the television producer.Alfonso, who went through much of the competition disguised as a gigantic peacock baptized as Salvador, He left everything on stage when interpreting “Dance Crip” by Trueno and, shortly after, he demonstrated his great artistic range with “Tacones Rojos” by Sebastián Yatra. Nevertheless, the public decided that he was the loser.The kiss of Lizy Tagliani and Pedro Alfosno in Who is the mask? After much suspense, he took off his gigantic mask and was very smiling, while all those present shouted wildly. Heated, but satisfied, he expressed: “I had never sung, but I liked it, I sang better than I expected. I was excited and I liked it. My daughter Oli is a fan and has no idea that I’m here, they’re finding out now.” Hours later, Tagliani shared with his thousands of followers the message he received from the wife and mother of the children of the protagonist of Socios by accident. In a post, he uploaded a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat where Chaves called her “little bitch” along with a photo that showed them taking a beak. In the description, he added: “Well there are people who do not know how to lose, I am being threatened”. And, after adding a long laugh, she tagged her friend.