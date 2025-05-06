Live collective strike: what lines are affected and how subtes and trains work

The force measure that affects more than 9 million passengers from the early hours of Tuesday will run for 24 hours. In this way, The affected services are expected to be normal in the first minutes of Wednesday 7. The groups that still circulate on the unemployment of this Tuesday, May 6 They are those that correspond to the Dota and Metropol companies, which did not adhere to the measure convened by the UTA (automotive tram union). In this way, The following lines are kept in operation: As reported Emovathe company that manages the concession of the PORTEÑO SUBTE, The lines of this public transport they work as follows in the Collective unemployment of this May 6: In addition, since yesterday the Official Emova applicationwhich offers the possibility of checking the status of the service, both of the route and the station, live, as well as verify AMBA trains They will work throughout the day of the group stop called by the UTA (automotive tram union). This is the service status of each of the linesaccording Argentine trains:The UTA collective strike governsSome collective services are kept in operation during the strike called by the UTA. Among them are Those who manage the Metropol companywhich includes lines 136, 163, 176, 182, 237, 276, 310, 322, 326, 327, 336, 365, 386, 392, 448, 503, 504, 507, 510, 670 and 741. The official statement of Metropol on the strike of groups on Tuesday, May 6 of the stop of the stopp. UTA (automotive tram union) They argued that “this joint negotiation began last February and To date, we have only made offers below inflation“In addition, they add:” We want to deny the state statement, since at no time was an increase of 40% (…), we want a worthy salary, in line with inflation. “Commonized from the UTA by which he ratified the collective strike this Tuesday, May 6, Force measure that paralyzes a good part of the collective service This Tuesday, May 6 was qualified from the Ministry of Transportation as an “extortion strike”decided by the UTA “for not having received a 40%salary increase, which far exceeds the government salary guidelines.” People who arrive this morning to a nerve point for the AMBA Public Transportation As is the Constitution train station, they meet disparate stages: while many directly opt for the subway, Others manage to address units that maintain their route, such as line 100, 28, 60 and 53. As the situation is constitutional for the strike of groups, the units belonging to the DOTA group remain in operation during the collective strike, according to its director, Marcelo Pasciuto, Dota director. In this way, lines 7-8-8 (ex 5) -9-20-21-23-24-28-31-44-50-50 (former 6) -51-56-57-87-60-74-76-78-79-84-91-99-100-101-106-107-108-115-117-130-134-135-146-150-161-164-168-177-188 [en la Ciudad] and 263-271-283-299-370-373-384-385-388-403-405-410-429-435-503-514-520-523-570 [en Provincia].The group of the Dota group continues to function in the collective strike on Tuesday, May 6 Rodrigo Némpolo – La Nacionla force measure that affects public transport This Tuesday, May 6 is an Action of the UTA (automotive tram union), the collective driver union. This way, trains, subtes and premeter work in the AMBA with regular servicealthough more influx of passengers for the lack of groups. The measure began at midnight on Tuesday and It will run until Wednesday's first minute. Occurs after A new failure in negotiations Among union, business and official representatives. In principle, more 300 lines whose workers are affiliated with the UTA will be part of the collective strike. Among the Affected lines from zero hours on Tuesday, May 6 They are: 22, 114, 129, 143, 145, 148, 159, 219, 300, 338, 372, 382, ​​383, 406, 500, 584, 603, 619 and 620.