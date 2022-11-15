Lifestyle and diabetes: prevention and treatment

On World Diabetes Day, we want to join the global dissemination and awareness of this disease. Also, take the opportunity to give visibility to the importance of a healthy lifestyle for the prevention and treatment of this and many other diseases. Today we talk about the link between lifestyle and diabetes, because we cannot control our circumstances, but we can approach them from a beneficial and proactive perspective. As the WHO (World Health Organization) tells us, “diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not secrete enough insulin or when the body does not effectively use the insulin it produces.” This disease has been increasing over the years, being the cause of kidney failure, blindness, stroke or heart attack, among others. As indicated by the aforementioned source, 95% of people with diabetes present the well-known type 2, caused to a large extent by the physical inactivity and the over weight.

lifestyle and diabetes

A healthy diet, regular physical exercise, not using tobacco and trying to maintain the right weight are habits capable of preventing the onset of this disease or delaying it. Once diabetes appears, it is possible to treat it, as well as avoid or delay its consequences, through physical activity and optimal nutrition; always in combination with prescribed medication and periodic check-ups. Some WHO recommendationsdemonstrated when it comes to preventing and delaying the onset of diabetes, are: Achieve adequate body weight and its corresponding maintenance. Carry out moderate physical exercise for at least 30 minutes most days. More exercise time may be required in certain situations, such as when losing weight. follow a healthy and nutritious eating planavoiding harmful options such as sugar and saturated fat.

Do not use tobacco. Fleeing completely from a sedentary lifestyle is key to taking care of your health and reducing the risk of developing certain diseases, such as diabetes in this case. Likewise, the power of food is proven and in this context also, as part of the prevention and treatment of the disease.

