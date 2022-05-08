Lidl’s ‘removable’ blind that prevents street light from passing through

In Spain it is common to find houses with shutters, a custom that is not shared in the rest of Europe due to the lack of light in many countries. However, there are already new homes that do not have blinds or some system to cover the light that enters from the street, which is a nuisance for many tenants. Instead of getting involved in a small construction site or spending money to install blinds, Lidl has a system that is very easy to install and at a very affordable price. It is the thermal opaque blind 60 x 150 cm. “Visual and solar protection for the living room and the bedroom, reflective backing with energy-efficient thermal coating. With a practical lateral draft that can be installed on the right or on the left,” they say about this product, which also has a two-year guarantee. Lidl is a German supermarket chain founded in 1930. It began to expand in the 70s of the last century in the German country and, at the end of the 80s, it did the same for the rest of the old continent. Its first store in Spain was opened in Lleida in 1994. Since then it has had more than 600 supermarkets throughout the country.

Since then the supermarket chain has tried to be a bit original in its proposals. The catalog of Lidl It does not stop growing and with each novelty that it incorporates, it marks a triumph among its clients. The catalog of Lidl It does not stop growing and with each novelty that it incorporates, it marks a triumph among its clients. One of the strengths of the brand is kitchen items.

Lidl puts its kitchen robot back on sale: this is where you can buy it

Lidl’s kitchen robot that does everything you need

One of the appliances that cannot be missing in a home for lovers of the world of cooking is a professional robot. Lidl has released one for sale for 139.99 euros and has become one of the brand’s star products. It is ideal for processing very consistent doughs thanks to its adjustable speed in 10 positions and turbo button, but it is also suitable for beating and mixing. It comes with all the essential accessories included: it has an anti-splash lid, glass mixing glass and three different rods. It also includes a system with protection to prevent overheating.

This is Lidl’s best-selling wooden shoe rack

The catalog of Lidl It does not stop growing and with each novelty that it incorporates, it marks a triumph among its clients. The catalog of Lidl It does not stop growing and with each novelty that it incorporates, it marks a triumph among its clients. This is one of the star products of the brand’s home section. An L-size wooden shoe rack available in two models so you can choose the one that best suits your home: white and oak. It has three compartments that offer capacity for 10 pairs of shoes and its measurements are 105 x 59 x 22 cm.