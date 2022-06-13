LG would be working with Apple on the second generation of its augmented reality glasses











Apple hasn’t even released the first generation of its augmented reality glasses yet, but according to the latest rumors, it seems that LG is working with the brand of the bitten apple in the second generation of these devices, something curious but it shows Apple’s confidence in its success with augmented reality.

We can read this in WCCFTech, where they explain that in addition to providing Apple with the LTPO OLED screens for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, LG will also be tasked with mass manufacturing MicroOLED displays for the second generation of the company’s augmented reality glasses.



This contrasts with the supposed screens of the first generation of these glasses, which would come with MicroOLED panels of Sony origin, that they would not have the OLED on Silicon technology that LG will integrate into its panels for these glasses, although little can be known right now since it is not even known exactly what the first generation of these glasses will be like. For now, the first generation of Apple’s augmented reality glasses is not expected to arrive until the first quarter of 2023, so this second generation could arrive from 2024. However, it is very difficult to estimate, so it is just a guess. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

