Less É Mais and Pedro Sampaio: see events to enjoy the holiday in DF

The week will have two Fridays for workers. But calm down, it’s nothing official, it’s just the All Souls holiday that falls this Wednesday (2/11) and allows Brazilians to have sex this Tuesday (1/11). Many locals took the opportunity to hold events the day before and ensure attractions for the people of Brasilia. But the schedule also has attractions on the day of the holiday. See the events for the eve and the day of the holiday in Brasilia:

The Best Tuesday in the World

The Other Calaf (Setor Bancário Sul, block 2, block Q) opens its doors at 8pm this Tuesday (11/1) for a night of samba. The list of attractions is headed by group 7 na Roda, which invites Marquinhos Benon, Carol Nogueira, Sandrinho and Cris Pereira. Entry is not recommended for children under 18 and tickets are on sale online for R$20.

Children’s Concert: Opera John and Mary

On November 1st, there will be a special presentation by the Symphony Orchestra of the Claudio Santoro National Theater (OSTNCS) for children. The free and open performance for all audiences has the Cia de Cantores Líricos de Brasília and starts at 8 pm at the Plínio Marcos Theater (Ibero-American Cultural Hub).

music connection

Formed by Gabriel Dias (vocals and guitar), Will Mourão (mandolin), Son Andrade (drums) and Sebastian Nadáles (bass), the group Soy Loco por ti América will perform this Tuesday (11/1) at Espaço Casa (upper floor). from Casapark, entrance through Livraria da Travessa). The show starts at 7:30 pm and is free for all audiences.

Festival Halloweeknd

The event has a lot of funk with Pedro Sampaio this Tuesday (1/11), starting at 10 pm, at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha. For the eve of the holiday, tickets start at R$110 and are on sale online. Event not recommended for under 18s.

Out of the axis

The party doesn’t stop at the Fora do Eixo Complex (SAAN, block 1). After a busy weekend, the house will open this Tuesday (1/1) with Mistura 61, Balalaica, Caio Hot, Pepe and Kaca. On the holiday (2/11), Simples Tok and Thiago May rock the night, which will also broadcast the match between Flamengo and Corinthians. Tickets start at R$20 and are available online. The house opens at 20:00 and entry is not recommended for children under 18.

Halloween Bothanic

DJs Ralk, Matheus Fonseca and Glen and the duo Elekfantz rock the Bothanic’s Halloween party (South Sports Clubs Sector, set 17). The party starts at 6:30 pm this Tuesday (11/1), tickets start at R$110 and are not recommended for children under 18.

Lust Apocalíptica com The Man Statue

Still in the mood for Halloween, Birosca (SDS, block E, store 3 – Conic) brings a little party with an apocalypse atmosphere. In the dresscode, the suggestion is to work on “your biggest fetishes”, while the music wanders through techno, funk, R&B, disco and trap. The party starts at 10pm and is prohibited for people under 18 years old and tickets are R$80, in the third lot.

Malfestona Of The Dead

Malfeitona, Totô de Babalong, Odara Kadiegi, Pezão e Barata and Ktuh and Gabi Buzzi liven up the party of the dead at the Externa Club (Setor Comercial Sul, block 5, block B, lot 74). The event for people over 18 years old starts at 10 pm and has free tickets for entry until 12 am, via online collection, and options from R$ 30 to arrive at any time.

Less Is More – DVD Burning

The brasiliense pagode group records the DVD Confia this Wednesday (2/11). The gates open at 5:00 pm and the presentation has the participation of Raça Negra, Dilsinho, João Gomes, Matheus Fernandes, Ferrugem and Hugo & Guilherme. Not recommended for children under 16, the event only has tickets for the upper stands, which are on sale online for R$70 (half-price). Less Is More at On the Beach

Zira World – Interactive Ziraldo

The holiday (2/11) is a good day for anyone who wants to visit the exhibition in honor of Ziraldo at CCBB Brasília (SCES, Section 2, at Galeria 3 and in the glass pavilion). With open visitation from 9 am to 9 pm, the show has free admission, upon withdrawal of ticket through the website. Free indicative rating.

Copyright Square

Marcelo Café, Larissa Vitorino, Alberto Salgado and Thaise Mandalla perform at Infinu (506 Sul, Bloco A, Loja 67) this Wednesday (2/11). The presentation starts at 8 pm and tickets cost R$ 20. Free indicative classification.

World Brasilia

The pre-holiday (1/11) at World Brasilia (SIA stretch 3, lots 2115 to 2145) will be a sertanejo with Henrique & Ruan and Rick & Rangel. Who completes the night is DJ Geovana. The event starts at 9 pm and admission is R$1, until 11 pm, which must be paid in coins. Not recommended for under 18s.

100 Limit

UniClub (Setor Comercial Norte, opposite Liberty Mall) offers a mix of funk and hip hop this holiday eve (11/1). With tickets starting at R$20, the space will have performances by Distinto, Klap, PH and Law. The club is not recommended for children under 18.