Lentil salad to take to the office

Carrying out a healthy diet is a matter of disposition and attitude. And it is that this can be fulfilled in a simple, fast, economical and effective way. If you still believe that to enjoy healthy dishes you need a lot of time and high skills for the kitchen, start changing the chip! Ah… Wait… Your “problem” is that you eat out every day? It’s not an excuse either! Today we propose a nutritious and very rich dish, among the multitude that you have available on the blog, so that you can take it to the office and enjoy it in good health. let’s go with this lentil salad to go, do you dare to try? Today we want to share with you a delicious salad, suitable for vegetarians and veganssince it has a vegetable protein source. Regardless of whether you eat meat or not, we recommend that you try it, since it is always a good option to innovate and have different alternatives to complete your dishes.

Lentil salad to go, marching!

Although legumes have been in the spotlight for a long time, you should know that it is rather the association with traditional high-fat preparations that has given them this biased fame. Legumes are a type of food that is super suitable and beneficial for any diet, unless contraindicated by a professional. Consuming them in salads is a great idea, so if you don’t usually do it yet, don’t wait to try it!

INGREDIENTS

Lentils. Mango. Grated carrot. Canons. Seitan. Corn.

ELABORATION

It’s as simple as putting the lamb’s lettuce in a bowl and adding the lentils, diced mango, seitan, corn and carrot. Dress your salad to taste and… eat! If you decide to prepare this lentil salad to go, do not hesitate to share the results on networks and mention us at @vikikateam and @vikikacosta so that we can see them and know your opinion. For all!