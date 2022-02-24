Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you take a behind-the-scenes look at the game

Direct from the offices of Warner Bros. Games comes a new video that shows the evolution of the cute video games of ‘LEGO Star Wars’, along with the development of ‘The Skywalker Saga‘. The most ambitious title of the line to date will invite us to experience a recreation of the saga impregnated with the sense of humor that distinguishes them on a new third-person perspective, more instinctive combat mechanics, iconic block-by-block ships, and the Whisper Mode feature.

The behind-the-scenes video also documents the collaboration between the various partners involved in the project to bring fans something special, along with information about some nods to be found in the game, such as the peep peep modecomically replacing weapon sound effects with mouth noises that simulate blasters, lightsabers, and more.

a great project

The installment promises more than 300 playable characters from the saga, including Leia, Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Maul and Poe Dameron, among other iconic figures (and not so much) of the film series and a significantly higher level of exploration than other titles in the franchise. For ‘The Skywalker Saga’, the guys from TT Games have also prepared battles that will be lived like never before in a LEGO game, chaining different attacks to form combos and avoid enemy blows. There will also be no lack of space travel, where you can engage in aerial combat against enemy ships, pilot vehicles such as the Millennium Falcon, Imperial TIE Fighters, Rebel X-Wings and many more. Upon reaching your destination, you will be able to choose whether to advance in the main story or, instead, dedicate yourself to exploring and discovering special missions.

question of classes

This level of exploration is intended to reward players in the form of Kyber Bricks, which will unlock features and enhance the abilities of a number of character classes including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid and more. protocol droid. From the green hills of Naboo to the dunes of the Jakku desert, you can visit the entire galaxy. ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ will arrive on Tuesday, April 5 with versions for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Behind the scenes