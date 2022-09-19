Legkov is against lowering the retirement age for athletes: “We already have significant support from the state”



Olympic champion in cross-country skiing Alexander Legkov spoke out against the prospect of reducing the retirement age for professional athletes. Earlier, at an expanded meeting of the Commission of Athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee in Moscow, a proposal to consider the issue of reducing the retirement age for professional athletes in Russia was made by the Games medalists freestyler Sergei Ridzik and volleyball player Ekaterina Gamova. “I don’t really understand how athletes differ from miners, teachers, doctors and representatives of other professions. We already have very noticeable support from the state. Many athletes are military personnel and receive a retirement pension. There are grants from the Russian Olympians Support Fund, there is a preferential opportunity to get a second education. You can go to work as a coach, sports functionary or develop in another area. Are these bad conditions? – Sports.ru quotes Legkov.