Learn how Moulin Rouge inspired Mr. Brightside by The Killers

Nearly two decades after its release, the song Mr. Brightside has become one of the biggest hits in the musical universe. Released in 2004 by the band The Killers, which performs in Brasília on November 14th, the hit still moves indie rock fans today. And not just for the lyrics, but also for the clip that still draws the attention of those who watch. On the canvas, shades of red, black and gold dominate the paintings that show women as objects of desire and men dressed to the nines. All revealing the inspiration in the classic Moulin Rouge. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film premiered at the end of 2001, but the burlesque aesthetic presented by him still dictated visual trends around the world, in addition to giving tones of sensuality and power to everything that was applied. Mr. Brightside The Killers 3The second clip from Mr. Brightside was inspired by the classic Moulin RougePhoto: Playback/YouTube Mr. Brightside The KillersThis is the best known video of the song and brings strong references to the burlesque movement Photo: Reproduction/YouTubePublicity of the partner Metrópoles 1 Mr. Brightside The Killers 2Besides the colors, the clothes mark the aesthetic Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Mr. Brightside The Killers 6The video directed by Sophie Muller also brought the tone of power of burlesque artFoto: Reproduction/YouTubePublicity by partner Metrópoles 2 Eric Roberts in Mr. Brightside The KillersEric Roberts was invited to be the “villain” of the videoPhoto: Playback/YouTube Mr. Brightside The Killers 4Mr. Brightside was recorded for the MTV formatFoto: Reproduction/YouTube0In 2020, the group’s vocalist and drummer, Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci, participated in a Vevo action in which they commented on the clip. At the time, Flowers recalled that the song was about a betrayal he lived through. “I was betrayed and I managed to turn it into… a work of art”, he commented. Show in Brasília Indie rock icon, the North American band The Killers arrive in Brasília for a supershow on November 14 – the eve of the Proclamation of the Republic holiday – at the BRB Mané Garrincha Arena. In addition to reinserting the city into the route of international performances and celebrating the group’s first time in the city, the show marks the debut of Metrópoles Music, the group’s entertainment aspect. BRB joins the megashow produced by Metrópoles as the official bank of the show. The event will also feature the production of the renowned 30E-Thirty Entertainment. The arrival of The Killers, one of the most acclaimed bands today, breaks a hiatus of almost three years without international concerts in Brasília. The group promises a show with great hits, such as the timeless anthem Mr. Brightside and other hits such as Somebody Told Me, Human and When You Were Young. The show will have the biggest stage ever built in the Federal District, in addition to a lighting, LED and sound scheme never experienced by fans. Tickets will be on sale from Wednesday (28/9). They will be sold online through Eventim’s website (eventim.com.br) and at physical points of sale, where the convenience fee will not be charged. Initially, tickets can be purchased at the box office of Ginásio Nilson Nelson.Metrópoles MusicWith the entry into the entertainment business, the Music Metropolis will bring to the federal capital great national and international shows from the world of music. The initiative aims to promote entertainment and, thus, provide joy and moments of fun for the population. Music Metropolis will change the Arena BRB stage configuration. The idea is to enhance the audience’s experience. In general, the stage for the shows that take place in the stadium is positioned next to one of the goals on the soccer field. In this case, the distance between the artist and the audience can reach 170 meters. Music Metropolis will adopt a new configuration: the stage will be mounted on the side of the arena, which will reduce the distance between musicians and fans by three times.The Killers

On November 14th (Monday), at Arena BRB Mané Garricha. Ticket sales start this Wednesday (28/9), on the Eventim website (www.eventim.com.br) and at the box offices of Ginásio Nilson Nelson.