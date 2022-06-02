League of Nations: Israel’s goalkeeper blooper, Switzerland’s unforgivable mistakes and the intense draw between Spain and Portugal

After the completion of the national leagues and with a view to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Europe already develops the third UEFA Nations League, which serves as a computer for the qualifying groups for both the European Championship and the World Cup. This Wednesday the tournament started with the victory of Poland over Wales and on Thursday it had 10 matches. the intense draw between Spain and Portugalthe two mistakes from Switzerland in Czech Republic goals, the blooper Israel’s archer and Erling Haaland’s goal were the highlights of the day. One of the most attractive duels took place at the Betis club’s Benito Villamarín stadium. There, in Seville, Spain and Portugalwho will be in Qatar, finished 1 to 1 a duel full of intensity, for zone A2 (the second category of the contest). The local opened the scoring. A dangerous Portuguese attack began with Rafael Leão on the left, his center went far back and João Cancelo made a rude mistake: the Manchester City winger rehearsed a taco that remained in Gavi’s possessionwho started at speed with the ball at his foot and changed front between the lines to paul sarabiaand this centered so that Alvaro Morata defined from the right before the departure of Diogo Costa. One to zero at 25 minutes.Cristiano Ronaldo, who maneuvered against Diego Llorente, played a few minutes in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Spain.Jose Breton – APWhen it seemed that the locals had everything under control, the draw came. A nice combination in the right sector between João Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes referred to a center so that the admitted Ricardo Horta established the 1 to 1. the attacker He had not been called up for the national team since 2014 Y scored on his return. Cristiano Ronaldo he was among the substitutes and came on after 17 minutes of the second half. He did not have much incidence and was much whistled by the Spanish public In sevilla.Compact of Spain 1 vs. Portuguese 1Another promising shock was that of Swisswhich will participate in group G of the World Cup together with Brazil, and Czech Republic, who will not be in Qatar and was the host in Prague. The local victory was 2-1, with the peculiarity that his two goals were born from defensive failures and distractions.With an incredible mistake by the Swiss defense, the Czechs opened the scoring. at 11 minutes Vladimir Coufal he sent a lateral to the area, and between three Swiss defenders and with the complicity of goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Jan Kuchta took advantage of the ball that dislodged the visiting defense and pushed the ball to the far post to establish the 1-0.The first Czech goal, born from a long sideAt the end of the first stage he equalized Noah Okafor, but at 13 of the second another misunderstanding took hold of the Swiss. a center of Jakub Jankto strayed into Djibril Sow quite far from the goal, the ball took a effect that dislocated Sommer, it stung in the small area and got into the goal, for the final 2 to 1. Switzerland went to the front with more heart than game to tie, but it was not effective and they fell in their presentation in group A2.The second goal was made by Checho, after a rebound and an indecisionFor the B2, Israel and Iceland they built a 2 to 2 in Haifa, where the local goalkeeper stole the show. At 42 minutes, when the Israeli team was leading 1-0, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson executed a cross to the far post that seemed safe, but Ofir Marciano hesitated at the start, left the ball short Y Thorir Helgason He took the opportunity to equalize. Then Iceland took the lead, but finally Israel got even.The mistake of the Israeli goalkeeperFinally, in zone B4, Norwayanother national team that will not be in Qatar, defeated as a visitor by 1 to 0 a Serbian, who will play the World Cup. The author of the goal in Belgrade was Erling Haland, the young striker who left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City. At 26 minutes, the lateral defender Marcus Holmgren He received reaching the back of the field and sent a center back, so that, with pure power, the center attacker finished first and left-footed to get the victory.Haaland’s goal for NorwayThe League of Nations will continue this Friday, with seven games, among which the world champion stands out, Franceagainst Denmark; that of the runner-up, Croatiaversus Austriaand that of the third-placed team in Russia 2018, Belgiumwith Netherlandsa classic.