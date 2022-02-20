Lautaro Martínez missed an incredible goal, he is going through his worst drought and Inter lost again in Serie A

On Saturday, with a bit of anger and as a way of making an appeal, Lautaro Martinez He had posted a kind of proclamation on his Instagram account. On a photo of him, in which she appears with a complaining gesture, she wrote “When more must be put”, accompanying the phrase with the image of two eggs. During February, Inter lost the derby with Milan, the first place of the A series against the final classic and opened the round of 16 series of the Champions League with a 2–0 loss to Liverpool at San Siro. In all that sequence, “Toro” Martínez did not score goals; his last goal for Serie A dates back to December 17, when he scored one in the 5-0 against Salernitana, which closes the positions. Despite the good predisposition, the bad streak of the striker from Bahia and Inter continued this Sunday with the home loss 2-0 against Sassuolo, who occupies half of the positions. Lautaro formed the attacking couple with the Chilean Alexis Sanchez and, although he is usually replaced by decision of coach Simone Inzaghi, on this occasion he played the 90 minutes. The Ecuadorian remained in the bank and still does not debut Philip Caicedo, reinforcement arrived in the January transfer market.

What Lautaro missed…

For Lautaro, the lack of effectiveness seemed like a spell with the occasion that he failed in the second half, two meters from the goal. He accumulates seven consecutive games for Serie A without converting. They are eight if the match against Liverpool is added, his worst drought since he arrived at calcium. Asked about the wet gunpowder of No. 10, Inzaghi replied: “It’s a matter of moments, like it happens to everyone. To Immobile, to my brother… (by Pipo, former scorer)”. Lautaro stays with 11 goals (three penalties), to eight of the capocannoniere of the tournament, Cyrus Inmobile (Lazio), with 19. In 2022, in addition to scoring with the Argentina against Chile and Colombia for the playoffs, the ex-Racing converted from a penalty against Juventus for the Italian Super Cup.El Toro’s post on Instagram a day before the match. His appeal did not workLautaro Martinez

Highlights from Inter 0 – Sassuolo 2

With the defeat, Inter missed the chance to regain first place after Milan’s draw against Salernitana, although they can still do so because they have one game in hand. Inzaghi was very critical of the performance: “A team that wants to win the scudetto He cannot approach the match in this way”.In other games this Sunday, Fiorentina, with Nicholas Gonzalez and the income of Lucas Martinez Quarta beat Atalanta 1-0 (cut John Musso). Venice (Sergio Romero, starter) tied 1-1 with Genoa. The day is completed with the match between Udinese and Lazio.