Kucherov can not be stopped! Made two passes, disabled the opponent’s leader and could have scored in overtime

Maxim ZamyatinA Vasilevsky kept Tampa at a critical moment. The Florida derby between the Panthers and Tampa was a success. The teams took turns taking the lead in the score, and the Russian legionnaires were, as always, in the most prominent roles. One of the main characters in the “Lightning” was Nikita Kucherov, who has no goals scored yet in the current regular season, but has enough assists. In the reporting match, he again made an assistant double, and now he has 7 (0 + 7) points in 5 matches of the new season. In one of the episodes, Nikita pressed the leader of Florida, Alexander Barkov, to the board, who immediately felt discomfort and hardly got up from the ice. Barkov was taken to the locker room for medical attention, but a serious injury was avoided – Alexander played more than 25 minutes in this match. There was no dirt or rudeness at that moment, so Kucherov was not even given a small fine. removal of their art. The author of the decisive puck was the same Brayden Point, who effectively converted the majority.Andrey Vasilevsky he played very confidently, repelling 35 shots out of 37 and kept the team in the game, even when Florida pinned Tampa in his zone for a long time. Sergei Bobrovsky also had a good game, but the Panthers’ goalkeeper had a little less workload (29 saves after 32 shots). “It’s very interesting to play against this team. It was a good match. Everything was thin and very tense. Unfortunately, we didn’t get two points, but we will take one and move on, ”Bobrovsky said after the match.