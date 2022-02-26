Klara Hammarström and Medina become finalists of Melodifestivalen 2022

Sweden already knows the identity of the two new finalists of this 62nd edition of Melodifestivalen. Klara Hammarström and Medina have achieved direct qualification for the grand final of the mythical pre-selection organized by the SVT after being, respectively, the one that accumulated the most calls and the one that got the most points of the age groups with the themes ‘Run To The Hills’ (Run through the hills) and ‘In i dimman’ (In the fog).

On the other hand, at the moment Anna Bergerdahl and Lillasyster They will have to wait to find out if they will be in the grand finale of Melodifestivalen. Both artists will participate in the semi-final (the former ‘andra chasen‘), the repechage of the Swedish preselection, after they obtained the third and fourth place in this fourth semifinal with the songs ‘Higher Power’ (High power) and ‘Till Our Days Are Over’ (Until our days are done).

Instead, Malin Christin, Tenori and Angelino said goodbye to their options to represent Sweden after they finished in fifth, sixth and seventh position with, respectively, ‘Synd om dig’ (I’m sorry for you), ‘La Stelle’ (The star) and ‘The end’ (The end).Apart from the results, Sweden’s mythical preselection for Eurovision was once again positioned among the most commented topics on Twitter in Spain during the second gala broadcast this Saturday. The official hashtag of Melodifestivalen (#Melfest) achieved sixth place in the TT list in our country with almost 6,000 original tweets, surpassed by #EuroTen, the hashtag used by the Ten TV network to comment on its broadcast of the ‘UMK final 2022’, the Finnish preselection.