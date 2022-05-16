Kim Kardashian signs Rosalía for her new underwear collection

The American television star Kim Kardashian, owner of a shaping underwear company, has signed Rosalía as model for your new collection that the Grammy winner wears in a series of photos published this Monday. kardashian brand, Skimsrevealed the collaboration with a short video in which the Grammy winner, her face obscured by her iconic cat-eared biker helmet, walks toward the camera dressed in a black bra and shorts ensemble and shows off her identity.

“Everyone wears Skims,” ​​says the artist in Spanish, flashing a smile before turning around and leaving the plane. In a statement collected by Billboard, the brand said to find inspiration in the “international influence of Rosalía, which transcends music and continues to grow in the fashion sector”and described the creator of ‘Motomami’ as “the most relevant female global artist of the moment“. Kardashian, quoted in the note, highlighted the singer’s ability to “push the limits and experiment with your music and personal style“, and said she wanted to transfer her “energy and security” to this promotional campaign, which for the first time is aimed at a Spanish-speaking audience. Rosalía herself shared some photos on her social networks, where poses in various sets of cotton underwear in neutral colorsand just a couple of hours had accumulated thousands of compliments, including those of the actress Rossy de Palma and the designer Vicky Martín Berrocal.