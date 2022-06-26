Khalifa Diop and Chris Jones approach the Fonteta

In recent days, since Álex Mumbrú was hired as the new coach, the Valencia Basketball He has been able to speed up his work on preparing the squad for next season. Added to the agreement for the renewal of Sam Van Rossom, who will be the ninth player with a guaranteed contract for the 22/23 season next week, are the advances in the signings of the point guard with scoring power and the pivot with physique and intimidation in the painting. Two targets with defined names and surnames, Chris Jones and Khalifa Diop, respectively. Valencia BC fits into the preferences of the still ‘center’ of Gran Canaria. Khalifa DiopSenegalese of 2.15 m, has a contract with the insular entity until June 2025, where he is already considered lost while waiting to receive the economic amount stipulated by the Exit clause for a non-NBA teamaround €600,000. On Thursday, the 20-year-old was selected in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers, a franchise that later confirmed that they will not have him in the short-medium term. A first condition for him to be able to play for Valencia Basket that has been met. The second step that brings him closer to La Fonteta are the words of Koby Altman, president of Operations for the Cavs, admitting that the plan outlined together with Khalifa’s representatives involves continuing his progression in a Spanish Euroleague team. Under these conditions, Valencia BC is the club most interested in the Best Junior of the last edition of the EuroCup.

Cavaliers reveal Khalifa Diop’s future

“The Spanish is a great league for his growth as a player, and if he plays in the right team he will also be able to face rivals from other countries. We hope that the team in which Khalifa plays will be at the level of the Euroleague even if it’s from the Spanish league”, Altman commented in statements collected by the newspaper ‘Akron Beacon Journal’. The leader of the Ohio state franchise revealed that the African interior will be under the supervision of former player José Calderón, Cavs special adviser. “Jose will make sure he’s taken care of,” Altman added. As Diop himself said, the stated goal is to play, at least, the next two seasons in the ACB League Endesa. “Being drafted is very important to me because it was my goal. Since I was a kid I worked hard, so now I am very excited. I’m going to keep working hard to play in the NBA in a couple of years. One day I want to be part of the ‘All-Star Game’. Step by step, that’s my dream”, valued the pivot. Chris Jones jr., base of ASVEL Villeurbanne, in the sights of Valencia BC SD On the other hand, as confirmed by SUPER, the ‘taronja’ entity has intensified its offensive to sign a starting point guard and the man who is in the spotlight is the most prominent ‘1’ in the French league, Chris Jones Jr. Former from Maccabi and Zalgiris who is 29 years old and measures 1.88 m. To his experience in the Euroleague, a competition with which he has averaged ten points this year with ASVEL Villeurbanne, Jones adds scoring from outside or penetrating and athletic ability. He averaged 12.2 points in the five-match LNB Pro A final that ASVEL beat AS Monaco this Saturday. Since France, an agreement was taken for granted by the American, who hopes to receive the Armenian passport, with Valencia BC. An extreme that the sources of the Valencian club consulted do not confirm, although they do admit the existence of a royal interest in getting Chris Jones Jr., a revalued point guard for whom other Euroleague teams have bid, such as Zalgiris. Finally, confirmed by Barça the non-continuity of Roland SmitsValencia and Baskonia are the teams that want the Latvian ‘4’.