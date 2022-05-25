Kate Moss comes out in defense of Johnny Depp: "He never hit me or pushed me"

The model Kate Moss assured this Wednesday that Johnny Depp “never” “hit, pushed, or threw her down the stairs” when he had a romantic relationship with the actor between 1994 and 1998. Moss testified by video call from his residence in the United Kingdom in the trial held in Fairfaix (Virginia, USA) and that he faces Depp and his ex-partner, also actress Amber Heard, for defamation after she said that she was a victim of sexist violence. In his statement of less than five minutes, Moss cleared up a rumor that the actor allegedly pushed the model down the stairs after a fight. “As I was leaving the room, I tripped and hurt myself. (…). I screamed because I didn’t know what he had done to me and it hurt,” she said in a brief speech that had very few questions. Then, Depp took the model back to the room for “medical attention”.

Coincidentally, it was Heard herself who gave rise to Moss intervening in the trial when, describing an altercation between Depp and his sister, she said that it “reminded” her of the rumor that was denied today. “I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t wait. PI immediately taught Kate Moss and the stairs, and hit her“Heard assured after acknowledging that he hit the actor to defend his sister while they both argued. Such words were celebrated by Depp’s lawyers inside the court, since according to the American press Moss maintains a good relationship with the actor and the simple mention of the incident allowed the model to be included in the list of witnesses. Moss has not been the only ex-partner of Depp who has intervened in the trial, because last week the popular jury heard the testimony of Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief intimate relationship in 1990. The woman said that once the actor threw a glass bottle during an argument in Las Vegas.

The mediatic trial faces its last week before the popular jury meets to deliberate. In addition to Heard and Depp, whose statements lasted several days, during the four weeks of trial psychologists, police officers, representatives, domestic employees and even the couple’s therapist have intervened, who insisted that the abuse was “mutual” by both. Last week, Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, claimed that saw how Depp repeatedly punched the actress in the face during an argument It happened in the attic of the then couple in March 2015. She is, for the moment, the only witness who claims to have seen Depp hit Heard. On April 11, the legal battle began in which the actor accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in The Washington Post in 2018, after her divorce, in which she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse” without mention him.

Depp is asking for $50 million in compensation.

For his part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million. It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article calling the actor a “women’s aggressor”.