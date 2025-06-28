Sports

Karpin answered those who say that his tandem with Dynamo cannot become successful: “Minus minus gives a plus”

Admin


The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin answered those who say that his tandem with Dynamo Moscow cannot become successful. Recall that Karpin recently headed Dynamo and will now combine two posts. “Many say that the tandem of Karpin and Dynamo cannot become successful. What do you answer? ” – They asked the head coach of the Russian national team. “We'll see in the spring. As they usually say, minus a minus gives a plus. Maybe there will be a plus, ”answered Karpin, whose words quoted“ Match TV ”.

See also  The skater, who was upset by comparisons with the daughter of Tutberidze, saves his career. In Russia it was destroyed for weight
Previous post Julia Mengolini broke down a violent libertarian campaign to which Milei joined
Next post Cacique Raoni launches memories book and resembles hurt with Lula

More Stories