Karpin answered those who say that his tandem with Dynamo cannot become successful: “Minus minus gives a plus”

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin answered those who say that his tandem with Dynamo Moscow cannot become successful. Recall that Karpin recently headed Dynamo and will now combine two posts. “Many say that the tandem of Karpin and Dynamo cannot become successful. What do you answer? ” – They asked the head coach of the Russian national team. “We'll see in the spring. As they usually say, minus a minus gives a plus. Maybe there will be a plus, ”answered Karpin, whose words quoted“ Match TV ”.
