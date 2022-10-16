Kaprizov scored himself and gave a brilliant pass! Russian striker “Minnesota” is really ready to become MVP

Maxim ZamyatinKirill’s efforts were not enough – his team played disgustingly in defense. Pre-season talk that the leader of the Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov may be the main contender for the “Hart Trophy” – the prize for the most valuable hockey player of the season – many did not take seriously. Although very respectable people bet on the Russian – for example, the authoritative columnist for the Canadian television company Sportsnet Elliott Friedman In the last home match of Minnesota with Los Angeles, Kaprizov confirmed the grounds for considering him one of the main stars of the current NHL. And the teams scored 13 goals for two, having arranged an attraction of unheard-of generosity, but Kaprizov’s squad failed to win. Kaprizov himself tried his best in this match: the Russian made 4 shots on target and scored 2 points. Especially good was his assist on Joel Ericsson Ek during the power play, when Kirill found a partner at the far post with a diagonal that was ideal in geometry, Ek only had to hit the puck with his stick. Alas, all the efforts of the Russian striker only slightly brought the Savages closer to the opponent, who used Wild’s blunders in defense and scored a whole string of goals. Goalkeeper Brand – Andre Fleury, who conceded 4 goals in 20 minutes, was even booed by the fans. “I don’t blame the fans. After such a game, I would have booed myself too. I didn’t play well, so it’s going to be difficult to sleep tonight,” Fleury said. “Nothing, we’re a team that doesn’t give up. Last year we pulled out a lot of hopeless matches, but you need to understand that a new season has come, ”said sternly Marcus Foligno.