Friday, June 24, 2022

Justice decrees arrest of businessman accused of running over and killing dentist in southern Bahia

Victim was hit while crossing the highway in a safety lane The Bahian Justice decreed the preventive detention of the businessman suspected of running over and killing the dentist Ranitla Bonella, 23 years old, in the urban stretch of BA-001. Tharcísio Aguiar appeared at the Ilhéus police station on June 13, when he was heard by the police and then released. The court also suspended the license of the investigated. The incident took place on June 11. The victim was a recent graduate and was in town for a specialization in orthodontics. She was hit by the vehicle as she was crossing the highway, in a safety lane. The young woman was thrown and came to hit a guard rail. Last Wednesday (15) family and friends of the dentist held a demonstration at BA-001 asking for justice after the death of a young man. “With each report we see that what happened to my daughter was not an accident. He was brutally murdered, they took my daughter’s life, this monster…”, said the girl’s mother, Romania, to TV Bahia. “How many times did she take this route and I assure you, she did it correctly, as you can see, she was in the crosswalk when this bandit, murderer, hit my daughter, took my daughter’s life, looked at the my little daughter thrown on the floor and went to see if his car had been dented”, he said, through tears. “He killed my daughter and he needs to pay for it.”

