Juan Manuel Cerúndolo beat Kevin Anderson, advanced to the third round of the Miami Masters 1000 and achieved an Argentine mark only surpassed by Juan Martín del Potro

Gone was a tear that prevented him from Juan Manuel Cerundolo defending his title at the Córdoba Open, missing almost the entire South American tour and forcing him to taxi longer to get a rhythm on the circuit. And he left behind this Friday, too, the South African Kevin Anderson (91st) by 7-6 (9-7), 3-6 and 6-3 to advance to the third round of the Miami Open, after two hours and 18 minutes of play. And to sign his physical recovery and sports progress, The 20-year-old, 4-month-old tennis player became the second youngest Argentine to reach this stage in a Masters 1000.His older brother Francis (103rd) He also got his ticket to the third round by beating local giant Reilly Opelka (18th), on Court 1: took the first set 6-1, in just 27 minutes, and the American left when the Argentine broke for the second time in the second quarter and went up 3-1. The game was closed after 44 minutes.

The summary of the triumph of Cerúndolo

The summary of Cerúndolo’s triumphFor the youngest of the Cerúndolo brothers, who had won his debut in the tournament in straight sets against Serbian Dusan Lajovic and achieved his first success there in a tournament of this category, the new victory has other seasonings beyond statistics. The value of his new triumph includes the hard surface on which it is played, which is not his favorite; the level of his opponent, an experienced 2.03m player who became number 5 in the world after being a finalist in 2018 at Wimbledon, and the hits in the key moments of the game to survive the powerful service of his rival, who scored nine aces. He is far from his best level, yes, but he keeps the serve hot. Juan Manuel, number 122 in the ATP ranking and approaching the top 100 with this start, met Anderson for the first time, in a game that was not in the plans of neither. The thing is The draw had this duel as the starting point for the Italian Matteo Berrettini, current Wimbledon runner-up, 6th in the world and fourth seed, but the European dropped out the night before due to discomfort in his right hand. The South African then took his place on court number 5 as a “lucky loser” after losing in the last qualifying round.Juan Manuel Cerúndolo is already in the third round of the Miami OpenCerúndolo will face the third round at an age where only Juan Martin del Potro I already knew the meaning of being there among the Argentines, since the man from Tandil advanced to the 32nd in 2007 and 2008, when he was 18 and 19 years old. But, in addition, he is the fourth youngest Albiceleste tennis player to achieve at least two wins in this type of competition, something that they also achieved before William Coria and David Nalbandian.In the next tie, the left-hander will meet next Sunday with the winner of the match played this Friday at the last minute by the Americans Francis Tiafoe (seeded 31st and 28th) and Brandon Nakashima (seeded 80th). Francisco, for his part, will face the winner of the match between the German Oscar Otte and the French Gael Monflis (22nd). If both brothers win in their next game, they will meet in the round of 16. The other Argentine with a scheduled game is Diego Schwartzmann, seeded 13th, who is currently making his debut in the tournament against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis (97th), on the court called Butch Buchholz. El Peque won 6-4 in the first set and was on match point in the second, which he lost 7-6 (7-3). For the same wheel, Australian Nick Kyrgios (102nd) thrashed Russian Andrey Rublev, 7th in the world, 6-3, 6-0, in just 51 minutes, the same that lasted only Schwartzman’s first set. The winner, who got an invitation to enter the main draw, will face Italian Fabio Fognini in the next stage.

Kyrgios’ definition of victory

Nick Kyrgios (102nd) beat Russian Andrey Rublev, 7th in the world, in just 51 minutesAfter having played for 32 years at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, the Miami Open moved in 2019 to Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami stadium NFL Dolphins, and it is the third time it has been played there, since it was canceled in 2020 during the pandemic.