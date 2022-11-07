Jorge Macri spoke about the dispute over the City of Buenos Aires and the Larreta-Bullrich relationship



The Minister of the Buenos Aires Government, George Macri, tried to downplay this Sunday, in LN +, to the internal stresses within Together for Change, minimized the conflict between Patricia Bullrich and Felipe Miguel, and assured that the opposition coalition has to make “efforts to manage a healthy balance.” Invited to the Business Community program, conducted by Jose Del Rio, tried to downplay the fight in the Pro that occupied the media agenda in recent days and asserted that it was a “moment of anger and fever.” “I don’t take it too dramatically. I think we have to be very careful, but these things happen,” he said. And he expanded: “There may be tensions, but we have to improve so that they do not reach the public, managing a healthy balance with all the forces that are part of our space ”. The leader stressed that all the internal forces share “the north” towards which Argentina must look in the coming years. Although he considered that “it is good to express the differences”, he considered that the way chosen by the head of Pro was not the adequate. “Maybe it’s better indoors. Patricia probably didn’t know she was being filmed”, he opined. In turn, he referred to the fight for the succession of Horacio Rodriguez Larreta in 2023 and stated that he is working to “be the best positioned” in the next internal elections. He pointed out that Mauricio Macri did “very good” management in the City and described Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s work as “excellent.” “My dream is to try to be the best positioned to be able to continue with everything that has been done well and . If one presents himself as a candidate, it is because there are still things that he believes he can improve, “he added. Asked about the internal short circuits, Jorge Macri, leader of the Pro, insisted that Together for Change reaches the electoral body in 2023 with a space “much more solid” than in 2015. “I am not referring to the number of deputies that we are going to reach, but with more internal confidence. With tensions but with much more muscle,” he said. Jorge Macri spoke about the dispute over the City of Buenos Aires and the Larreta-Bullrich relationship. Along these lines, he alluded to the internal coexistence within the opposition coalition and stated that there are constant conversations between the forces. “There is no broken dialogue, no one messes up the other in the management”, held. And he differentiated it from the scenario of the Frente de Todos. “In the Nation, those who govern do not speak to each other, but they also throw everything at each other’s heads, they prevent the other from managing and governing, they brutally criticize each other when they are part of the same government. It is not what happens in our political space, ”he indicated. He expressed that this happens both in the City, as in Mendoza, Jujuy or Corrientes. Towards the next year, he clarified that just as the UCR seeks to introduce several candidates, also the force of which he is a part. “I want the country to be governed by the Pro, because for me he is the force that best represents the meaning that we have to give to Argentina, and that is not to the detriment of anyone,” he remarked. LA NACIONMeet The Trust Project