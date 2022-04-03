Jesús Mariñas is already recovering after being hospitalized urgently due to cancer



Last Thursday, March 31, Jesús Mariñas had to be admitted urgently at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital due to a complication due to bladder cancer. Although the reasons for this complication have not yet been made public, everything points to side effects caused by the medication he takes to minimize the consequences of his illness. As reported by ‘Socialité’, the television collaborator He had a small clash with the health team that treated him at his home, that she wanted to take him to the nearest hospital while he insisted on going to the hospital where he was receiving cancer treatment. Finally, she Mariñas decided to get out of the car with her husband to get to the health center by her own means. Once there, the toilets left him admitted all night. Although her prognosis has not been fully known, the magazine ‘Ten minutes’ advances that the journalist has improved in the last few hours. In the last few hours, there would be fully recovered appetite and speech. However, his entry is scheduled to last, at least, until next Monday, April 4. This disease was made known by Mariñas himself in October 2021. “I’m sure I’m going to get out of this,” Jesús affirmed while he showed great strength and desire to end cancer.