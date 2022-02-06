Jacuipense wins Unirb and returns to the leadership of Baianão

Only one team maintains 100% success in the Bahia Championship and it is called Jacuipense. With a goal scored by forward Welder, the team beat Unirb this Sunday (6) and reached their fourth victory after four rounds. The match was played at Carneirão Stadium, in Alagoinhas.

Coached by Rodrigo Chagas, ex-Vitória, Leão do Sisal was superior to the opponent during most of the game, with good chances created by striker Jeam.

But who rocked the net was Welder, taking advantage of Ruan Levine's pass. Practically from the penalty spot, he placed it in the corner of goalkeeper Marcão in the 8th minute of the second half.

With 12 points conquered, Jacuipense reassumes the lead and maintains a two-point advantage over Bahia de Feira, in second place and its next opponent; and six facing Bahia, which is the first team outside the classification zone, in fifth place. Unirb is eighth with two points.

In the other game of the day, Doce Mel beat Vitória da Conquista 2-0 at the Barbosão stadium, in Cruz das Almas, and handed the lantern to the team from Conquista, which still hasn't won and has only one point. Left-back Ruan Quadros and forward Cesinha scored the goals.